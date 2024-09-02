Following a flurry of medal events on Monday that saw Nitesh Kumar and Yogesh Kathuniya return with medals, Day 6 features three more events where Indian athletes are vying for the podium at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Bhagyashri Yadav will compete for a medal in the F34 women’s shot put, while India will have triple representation in the T63 men’s high jump final with Sharad Kumar, Thangavellu Mariyappan and Shailesh Kumar all aiming for medals.

Ajeet Singh, Rinku and Gurjar Sundar Singh will feature in the F46 men’s javelin throw later at night.

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, who have already secured medals in this edition, will look to boost their individual and the country’s tally as they compete in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 qualification.

Meanwhile, Pooja is the sole Indian archer in action on Tuesday, competing in the Women’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination Round.