India’s Rohan Bopanna and Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi are through to the semi-final of the mixed doubles event at the US Open.

Seeded eight, Bopanna and Sutjiadi beat the fourth seeded pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Matthew Ebden 7-6 (4), 6-2, 10-7 in the quarter-final match that lasted an hour and 33 minutes on Monday.

Bopanna is the last remaining Indian active at the US Open. A day earlier, he and partner Ebden had been knocked out in the third round of the men’s doubles event.

On Monday, both teams overcame a break of serve to take the opening set into the decider, which Bopanna and Sutjiadi managed to take in the tiebreaker.

Ebden and Krejcikova came back strongly in the second game to win the set 6-2 and take the match into a match tiebreak.

In a nervy ending, Bopanna and Sutjiadi managed to hold on to clinch the tiebreak and the match.

They will now take on the all-American and left-handed team of Taylor Townsend and Donald Young in the semi-final.