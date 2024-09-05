A new US Open champion will be crowned in both the men’s and women’s singles events, after former champions Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek were handed defeats in the quarter-final stage of this year’s competition on Wednesday.

The men’s singles champion in 2021 Daniil Medvedev was beaten in four sets by top seed and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in a match that lasted two hours and 39 minutes on the Arthur Ashe Arena.

Sinner, who was recently embroiled in a doping controversy, came up with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win to secure his first semi-final appearance at the New York tennis Major.

In the first match of Wednesday’s evening session, home-favourite Jessica Pegula came up with a solid 6-2, 6-4 win over top seed and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek, in a quarter-final that went on for an hour and 28 minutes.

Pegula will play Czech player Karolina Muchova for a spot in the final.

Muchova had, earlier in the day, beaten 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-1, 6-4 to book a spot in the semi-final for a second consecutive year.

In the other men’s singles match of the day, left-handed British player Jack Draper came up with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win over 10th seeded Australian Alex de Minaur to book a spot in the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Draper, the 25th seed, is yet to drop a set in New York this season.