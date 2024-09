As India’s ongoing performance in Paris turns out to be the best-ever in Paralympics, as many as six medals are up for the taking on Thursday.

On the penultimate day of the Games, Indian athletes will battle it out across key track and field events. Simran, Dilip Gavit, Praveen Kumar, Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary, Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema will be in action in atleast six track and field events.

Along with that, Kasthuri Rajamani will feature in the women’s up to 67kg para powerlifting final.

Yash Kumar, Prachi Yadav and Pooja Ojha will represent India in the heats of their respective para canoeing events.

The day is expected to conclude with two more medal events at night Chaudhary competing in the Women's Javelin Throw F46 and Rana and Sema aiming for medals in the Men's Shot Put F57 final.

With the Paralympics 2024 nearing its conclusion, India’s athletes will be determined to make the most of every opportunity to bring home more medals.