India’s medal count surged to 20 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, surpassing the total from the Tokyo Paralympics, after five medals were secured in track and field events on Wednesday.

This marks the first time India has reached the 20-medal milestone in a single edition of either the Olympics or Paralympics.

The day began with reigning World Champion Deepthi Jeevanji winning India’s 16th medal, a bronze, in the women’s 400m T20 final, clocking in at 55.82 seconds.

Competing in her Paralympics debut, she finished behind Yuliia Shuliar and Ayesl Onder of Turkey to secure a spot on the podium.

India further strengthened its medal tally with double podium finishes in both the men’s high jump T63 and men’s javelin throw F46, thanks to triple representation in both events.

In the men’s javelin throw F64, Ajeet Singh claimed silver with a personal best of 65.62m on his fifth attempt, narrowly edging out Sundar Singh Gurjar, who recorded a season-best throw of 64.96m in his fourth attempt.

The gold went to Cuba’s Guillermo Gonzales, who set an area record with a throw of 66.14m in his second attempt.

Rinku Hooda, India’s third competitor in the event, finished fifth with a season-best throw of 61.58m.

In the men’s high jump T63, Sharad Kumar improved upon his bronze from the Tokyo Paralympics by winning silver with a clearance of 1.88m.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, who now holds medals in every Paralympics he has competed in, secured bronze in Paris with a jump of 1.85m. He had previously won gold in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo 2021.

USA’s Ezra Frech took the gold in the vent with a Paralympics Record after clearing 1.95m.