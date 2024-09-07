Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League franchise announced on Friday.

Dravid, who led India to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has signed a multi-year deal with the Royals.

"I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past,” Dravid said in a statement. “After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that.”

"We are delighted to be bringing Rahul back to the franchise. His exceptional coaching capabilities are evident with the transformation he's driven in Indian cricket,” Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Royals Sports Group, said.

Dravid captained the Royals in the 2012 and 2013 seasons of the IPL before mentoring the side in 2014 and 2015.

The former India captain was the coach of the Indian men’s junior teams for four years. He led India to the final of the 2016 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup before winning the title two years later.

In 2019, Dravid was appointed as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy. He took over as head coach of the Indian men’s national team in 2021.