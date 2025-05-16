We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

Dhaka has raised concerns with New Delhi about reports that India had “pushed” people across the international waters into Bangladesh. On Friday, the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi said that India had not followed protocols for the alleged deportations.

This came after the Bangladeshi Police alleged that three Indians were among a group of 78 “pushed” across a river into Bangladesh on May 8. On May 10, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the state government was “pushing back” Rohingya refugees, among other “illegal infiltrators” into Bangladesh.

The High Commission has said that it was difficult to confirm that the deported individuals are Bangladeshis without valid identity documents. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet commented on the matter. Read on.

Three Indians among 78 ‘pushed’ off boats into Bangladesh, local police claim

The Supreme Court questioned a petition alleging that the Indian government had forcibly deported 43 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar by pushing them into international waters. The court also rejected a request to pass an interim order halting the deportation of Rohingyas.

The bench sought material to be placed on record that would substantiate the allegations, stating that the petitioners were coming up with “a new story every day”. “Who is the person watching them?” asked Justice Surya Kant about allegations that the persons were taken to the Andaman Sea and dropped into international waters.

The advocate appearing for the petitioners quoted a report published by the United Nations on Thursday, which alleged that the refugees had been “cast into the sea from naval vessels”. The bench said it will comment on the report when “sitting in a three-judge composition”. Read on.

How India allegedly deported 40 Rohingya refugees by forcing them into Andaman Sea

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that any financial assistance provided by the International Monetary Fund to Pakistan is “no less than terror funding” and should be reconsidered. He was referring to the fresh $1 billion financial assistance programme that the United Nations financial agency approved for Islamabad on May 9 as part of its bailout package.

The defence minister claimed that a large part of the IMF’s funding would be used by Pakistan on “terror infrastructure”. New Delhi does not want the funds it gives to the IMF to be used for creating terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country, said Singh. Read on.

Why India was unable to stop IMF’s $2.4 billion assistance to Pakistan amid escalating hostilities

The bodies of 10 suspected militants killed in a gunfight with Assam Rifles in Manipur have been handed over to Myanmar. They are residents of the neighbouring country and were killed on Wednesday near the India-Myanmar border in Chandel district.

Army officials have said that as per preliminary assessments, those killed were “known for involvement in cross-border insurgent activity”. In view of this, the situation along the India-Myanmar border remains under heightened surveillance. Read on.