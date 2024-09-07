Pooja Ojha will be the final Indian in action at the 2024 Paris Paralympics when she competes in the women’s kayak 200m race.

Ojha could add to India’s medal tally, which stands at 25 medals so far. The women’s 200m kayak semi-final is scheduled for 1.30pm. If she finishes in the top three of her semi-final, Ojha will qualify for the final.

The 200m kayak final is scheduled to take place at 2.55pm.