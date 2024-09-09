The Indian men’s hockey team registered a 3-0 victory in their first match of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 against hosts China at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Sunday.

Sukhjeet Singh (14‘), Uttam Singh (27‘) and Abhishek (32‘) got on the scoresheet for India. Notably, Gurjot Singh made his debut for the senior men’s team in this match against China.

India were slow off the blocks while China looked ready, creating an early counter attack opportunity but an alert Krishan Pathak saw the ball sail wide harmlessly. Halfway through the quarter, Abhishek forced a penalty corner from China but Harmanpreet’s drag flick was saved and China initiated a blistering counter attack which was put to an end by the Indian defence.

China pushed the initiative, drawing a penalty corner with 6 minutes left but squandered the opportunity. India pegged China back in the last few minutes of the quarter, registering a few circle entries but no clear chance was made until Jugraj Singh thundered the ball into the shooting circle and Sukhjeet deflected it into the top corner to make it 1-0 for India.

India were visibly alert in the second quarter with Abhishek unleashing an early shot that was saved by the Chinese goalkeeper Caiyu Wang. India began controlling the tempo of the game, pushing China into their own half while China were happy to sit back and hunt for an equaliser on the counter. With minutes to go for the half time break, Uttam Singh doubled the lead for India, slotting away a stray ball into the nets after Raheel’s close range shot was battered away.

India came out swinging in the third quarter; Manpreet found Abhishek at the top of the circle, who rifled the ball to sound the backboard on the half turn and make it 3-0 for India. Soon after, India earned a penalty corner but Harmanpreet’s shot was deflected away.

India, in the third quarter, continued to recycle the ball through the backline in search of another goal from the young Indian forwards. A rare counter by China, with 3 minutes left in the quarter, resulted in a penalty corner but Chinese captain Jiesheng Gao slotted the ball wide of the goalpost. China’s spirits, buoyed by the attempt, led them to manufacture a 3 on 3 counter but Jugraj Singh was on hand to avert the danger.

The last quarter played out in similar fashion. With 12 minutes left in the game, Gurjot Singh bamboozled the Chinese defence on the left wing and found Abhishek whose reverse shot whisked past the goalpost. India created regular chances through circle entries for the rest of the quarter, resulting in a penalty corner with 6 minutes left in the game however Jugraj’s low drag was just wide of the goal.

China’s second keeper Weihao Wang saved Harmanpreet’s drag flick soon after. China went on to earn a penalty corner with 2 minutes left, forcing keeper Suraj Karkera into his first save of the game. China mounted pressure on India in the dying moments, holding India hostage in their shooting circle but Harmanpreet and company stood tall to see the danger away.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh commended the performance post-match, saying, “I think we played very well. We created some good chances but the best part is that we kept a clean sheet. Some new faces got an opportunity to perform and I think they played very well. It's a good opportunity for them to play with the Asian teams and gel with the senior team. They are skilful and very talented. I wish them the best for the future.”