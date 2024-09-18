Reading
-
1
‘Unfair considerations?’: 26 scientists express concern about new process for prestigious award
-
2
Why has Arvind Kejriwal decided to resign as Delhi chief minister?
-
3
Counting calories for weight loss? Gut microbes and digestion also have a key role
-
4
A government scholarship took them abroad. But then left them in a lurch
-
5
Who cares for the caregiver? How women cancer patients battle housework, neglect and abandonment
-
6
2024 Booker Prize: Read the opening lines of the six shortlisted novels, 5 of them by women authors
-
7
In Nepal, high demand for a fern found deep in the jungles is driving human-tiger conflict
-
8
Father Francis D’Britto (1943-2024): Noted Marathi writer and environmental activist
-
9
Nine dead, over 2,000 injured as pagers used by Hezbollah explode across Lebanon
-
10
Why Akbar was a staunch believer in sulh-e-kul or complete harmony among all faiths in his empire