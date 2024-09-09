Jannik Sinner added another Grand Slam title to his breakthrough year when he clinched the US Open trophy on Sunday night, at Flushing Meadows in New York.

In a match that lasted two hours and 16 minutes, top seed and world No 1 Sinner beat 12th seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

In a stunning season that saw the Italian win the Australian Open title, Sinner created history by becoming the first man in 47 years to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season. The last player to do that was Guillermo Vilas, who won the French Open and US Open title in 1977.

The win also made this the first year since 1993 where two men’s singles players aged 23 or younger have won all four Grand Slam titles in the season. In 1993, Jim Courier won the Australian Open followed by Sergi Brugera picking up the French Open crown and Pete Sampras clinching the Wimbledon and US Open titles.

Incredibly special to win my second slam title here after a great two weeks. Thank you for all the support, it means so much. I love this sport and it means everything to me, time to enjoy this moment with my team and my family before we get back to work… pic.twitter.com/oolNYXWWrk — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 8, 2024

This season, 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon, while 23-year-old Sinner won in Melbourne and now in New York.

Sinner also became the fourth man to win the two hard-court Majors in the same season, after Mats Wilander (1988), Roger Federer (2004, 2006, 2007) and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015, 2023).

The Italian had been in good form during the US Open, having dropped a set against only Mackenzie McDonald in the first round and Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-final.

Sinner started the match with a break on Fritz’s serve at the first time of asking, but the American bounced back to make it 2-2. The world No 1 then changed gears to break Fritz’s serve twice more to claim the first set.

Fritz served much better in the second set, but was sloppy in the 11th game to give Sinner the break, which the Italian followed up with a hold of serve to win the set.

In the third set, Fritz was up 5-3 and was serving to take the match into a fourth set in front of his home crowd. But Sinner won the next four games in a row to secure the match and the title.