The Indian open and women’s chess teams won their respective fourth round matches at the Chess Olympiad on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

The open team came up with a 3.5-0.5 win over Serbia while the women’s team beat France by the same scoreline.

Gukesh Dommaraju, who will be competing in the World Championship against Ding Liren in November, beat Alexandr Predke while using black pieces.

Arjun Erigaisi, also using black pieces, beat Aleksandr Indjic while Vidit Gujrathi beat Velimir Ivic while using the white pieces.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, using white pieces, was held to the only draw of the match by Alexey Sarana.

In the women’s section, Vaishali Rameshbabu, who was using black pieces, was held to a draw by Sophie Millet.

Harika Dronavalli and Divya Deshmukh were using white pieces as they went on to beat Deimante Cornette and Mitra Hejazipour respectively.

Tania Sachdev secured the tie for India with a win over Natacha Benmesbah.

The men’s team competing in the open category will take on Azerbaijan in the fifth round on Sunday, while the women take on Kazakhstan.