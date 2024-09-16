Defending champions India on Monday registered an emphatic 4-1 win over South Korea in the semi-final to reach the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.

Uttam Singh (13’) gave India the lead in the first quarter, followed by goals from Harmanpreet Singh (19’, 45+’) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32’). Jihun Yang (33’) scored the only goal for Korea.

India began on the front foot, with Abhishek forcing a save from Korea’s goalkeeper, Jaehan Kim, on the reverse, in the opening minutes. Uttam kept the pressure on with a bursting run down the right wing and found Raheel, whose close-range shot was saved.

While the Indian defence smothered the occasional Korean counterattack, the forwards finally broke through as Araijeet Singh smashed the ball across the goal from the right wing for Uttam to tap in, making it 1-0 for India in the 13th minute.

India earned their first penalty corner early in the second quarter, and on the second attempt, Harmanpreet struck the backboard to double India’s lead in the 19th minute. Korea responded by holding onto possession and probing down the wings in search of an opening, but India fell back and defended in numbers.

When in possession, India continued to create circle entries and posed a constant scoring threat. Towards the end of the second quarter, Korea pushed India back, and Yoonho Kong wrong-footed Gurjot Singh in the circle, forcing a mid-range save from Suraj Karkera.

Sukhjeet ensured India kept the pressure on with a deep foray into Korea’s shooting circle but couldn’t find a teammate. In the 32nd minute, Jarmanpreet pulled an aerial pass from Sumit on the opposite flank out of the air and smacked it towards goal, where it deflected in, further increasing India’s lead.

Korea responded by earning a penalty corner in the very next minute, and Jihun Yang flicked it down the middle to beat Krishan Pathak, providing a ray of hope for Korea.

Both teams created goalscoring opportunities as the third quarter drew to a close, but an error from Korea’s goalkeeper Jaehan Kim gifted India a penalty corner with just a second left. Harmanpreet flicked the ball hard and low to the new keeper Daewon Oh’s right, making it 4-1 in India’s favour.

India continued their dominance in the last quarter with Abhishek and Araijeet forcing saves from the keeper. Korea earned a penalty corner with eight minutes left in the game but Hyeonhong Kim’s effort sailed wide of the post. India controlled the proceedings for the rest of the quarter to seal their berth in the final.

Player of the match, Jarmanpreet Singh said, "We played exceptionally well today, we are happy to advance to the final. Sumit provided me with a splendid ball for the goal and I am thankful to my roommate, who understands me so well, for setting up the goal for me.”