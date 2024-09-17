The All India Football Federation appointed Santosh Kashyap as the new head coach of the Indian senior women’s team on Monday.

A 29-member Indian squad will camp in Goa from September 20 in preparation for the SAFF Women’s Championship to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30.

A former India international, Kashyap has almost a decade of coaching experience in the I-League, managing clubs like Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, Mumbai FC, Salgaocar, Royal Wahingdoh, Rangdajied United, ONGC and Air India.

The 58-year-old has also been the assistant coach of NorthEast United FC, and most recently of Odisha FC, in the Indian Super League.

Kashyap will have Priya PV as his assistant coach and Raghuvir Pravin Khanolkar as the goalkeeper coach.

A reputed footballer of the 1980s, and then a top club coach, Kashyap began his coaching journey by training the Maharashtra Under-19 women’s team for the National Championship in the early 2000s.

“I have full faith in the current set of players in the Senior Women’s National Team,” Kashyap, who is the current Head of Youth Development and the technical director of Odisha FC, said to the-aiff.com. “They are all bright players. But what we require to improve is tactically.

“I am aware that our result in the previous SAFF Championship didn’t meet the expectations. But this time, with the right tactics, approach and decision-making ability, we can regain the title.”



List of 29 players for the Indian senior women's team camp in Goa:



Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Payal Ramesh Basude.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Dalima Chhibber, Jabamani Tudu, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Yumlembam Pakpi Devi.

Midfielders: Anjana Thapa, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Hemam Shilky Devi, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth.

Forwards: Jyoti, Mousumi Murmu, Ngangom Bala Devi, Rimpa Haldar, Sandhiya Ranganathan.