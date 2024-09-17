India’s Priyanshu Rajawat, on Tuesday, bowed out of the 2024 China Open Super 1000 after a first round loss at the hands of Canada’s Brian Yang.

The Indian, ranked 36th in the world, went down 13-21, 16-21 in just 36 minutes to a higher-ranked Yang.

Rajawat struggled right from the start as Yang opened up an 11-6 lead at the first mid-game interval. The Indian shuttler did try to force his way back into the contest, but to no avail. Yang left no room for error and pocketed points at will as Rajawat conceded the first game 13-21.

Rajawat had a much better start in the second game and even led 8-5, but the Canadian fought back and managed to eke out a slender 11-10 lead at the mid-game interval.

The sudden change in momentum seemed to have taken Rajawat aback, who never quite got going post the interval. He struggled for rhythm, landing multiple shots wide to Yang’s forehand side.

Yang grabbed his chances with both hands as Rajawat piled on errors after errors before a shuttle finally landed wide to help the Canadian win the second game 21-16 and advance to the second round.