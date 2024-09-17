Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy Final, India vs China live: CHN defence frustrate IND
Live updates from the men’s Asian Champions Trophy final where India take on hosts China.
Live updates
Q2, India 0-0 China: India getting increasingly frustrated trying to find a way through the Chinese low block. Jarmanpreet, waiting to be subbed on, has an animated chat with Fulton. The longer China keep this goalless, the better their chances of possibly getting a goal on the counter.
Q2, India 0-0 China: Mohammed Raheel gets a green card for a shove on a Chinese player just as they were launching the counter. India will be down for two minutes for the next two minutes.
Q1, India 0-0 China: China win their first penalty corner of the match with 15 seconds left in the quarter. Krishan Pathak makes a good save to deny the Chinese. The hosts come back to attack from the long corner with the clock running down. Pathak makes another save just as the hooter goes off.
Q1, India 0-0 China: A couple of superb saves from Weihao keeps India at bay. Nilakanta Sharma tried his luck from the edge of the circle. Sukhjeet was in Weihao’s line of vision and jumped out of the way. Weihao barely had any time to react but saved the shot anyway. A minute later, Abhishek finds Sukhjeet in the circle who shoots at goal but Weihao is at hand to deny him once again.
Q1, India 0-0 China: No he cannot. His first attempt is blocked by the first rusher and India get another PC. Harmanpreet shortens his run-up but drags his flick wide off the goal. The crowd has been superb today. They were cheering even when China were defending.
Q1, India 0-0 China: Raj Kumar Pal has a crack at goal which saved by Weihao. The rebound comes to Pal who closes down the distance and flicks the ball towards Sukhjeet. The umpire, however, gives a penalty corner to India for a foul on Pal. Can Harmanpreet Singh make it goal no 8 in China?
Q1, India 0-0 China: China have been solid in defence so far with some really good tackles leading to quick counter attacks. However, they haven’t been really able to test the Indian defence.
Q1, India 0-0 China: Araijeet Singh Hundal smashes a cross from the left but Chinese captain Meng Dihao blocks the shot with his foot. He caught the ball at point blank range and is taken off the field.
Q1, India 0-0 China: A good run from Vivek Sagar Prasad down the left. He juggles the ball along the goalline before playing it to Sukhjeet Singh. The Indian forward, with his back to the goal, has five Chinese defenders around him but he skilfully keeps the ball before flicking the ball from between his legs at goal. Goalkeeper Wang Weihao is quick to react and makes the save.
Q1, India 0-0 China: India, wearing their white kit, get the match started. And even before the first pass was made, chants of ‘China, China’ erupt from the crowd. China, playing in the final for the first time, make an error in defence which gives India an early circle entry but they are unable to create a clear chance.
India vs China: It is a windy and chilly night in Hulunbuir City and we have a packed stadium tonight. Red is the primary, and dare I say, the only the colour tonight. China have the numbers but India, the 2024 Olympics bronze medallists, have the quality. The two teams come out to the pitch. The Chinese national anthem is roared out by the capacity crowd before the ‘Jana Gana Mana’ plays out.
The Pakistan team, which won bronze in the earlier match, are sitting in the stands and they are also waving the Chinese flag.
India vs China, Craig Fulton: We got to play the game and not the occasion. It’s a full house. We need to do our basic things well and do them for all four quarters.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the men’s hockey Asian Champions Trophy final!
Defending champions India take on hosts China in what promises to be a good final in Hulunbuir City, China. India have won all six matches they have played so far scoring 26 goals and conceding only five.
India had beaten China 3-0 when these two played in the first round of matches with Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek scoring that day.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Sony LIV and FIH.