Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a masterful performance on home soil, scoring his sixth Test century to help India recover and post 339 for six on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Ashwin, unbeaten on 102, stitched a crucial 195-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who remains not out on 86. Their efforts rescued India from a precarious 144 for six after Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud’s brilliant spell (4/58) rattled the top order.

Mahmud, playing just his fourth Test, ripped through India’s batting line-up with a remarkable first spell. He dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, returning to Test cricket, added 39 before falling early in the second session.

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s steady 56, KL Rahul (16) also fell cheaply, leaving India in a spot of bother.

However, India bounced back from early setbacks to the day. Bangladesh had started the day brightly after winning the toss and elected to bowl but the late heroics from Ashwin and Jadeja left them frustrated and India in a commanding position.

After Mahmud’s four-for, Nahid Rana (1/80) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/77) claimed a wicket each, but the Bangladeshi attack struggled in the final session, failing to break the Ashwin-Jadeja stand.

Ashwin was the more aggressive of the two relying on sublime timing and footwork, while Jadeja played a supporting role mixing caution with occasional flashes of brilliance.