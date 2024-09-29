Play was called off without a ball being bowled for a second consecutive day in the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the the Green Park in Kanpur on Sunday.

While the play was abandoned after drizzle tendered the ground unplayable on the second day, the third day’s play was called off due to a wet outfield.

Play could not be resumed on Sunday despite no rain since the morning due to wet patches in the outfield and near the bowlers’ run-up area.

The weather forecast for the remaining two days of the match seems positive, but all hopes of play are now pinned on a safe and dry outfield.

Earlier, play was called off on Day 1 after a delayed start. Bangladesh had until then scored 107/3 in 35 overs with Mominul Haque leading the charge with an unbeaten 40.

Pacer Akash Deep struck twice for India on Day 1, while Ravichandran Ashwin took the third wicket.