In their most recent competitive match, India suffered a shocking defeat in the 2024 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in July. India has dominated the continental tournament, reaching the final in each of the nine editions and winning seven.

The one tournament that has remained elusive for the Indian team has been the World Cup, and Haramanpreet Kaur and Co will be eager to change their fortunes at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where they begin their campaign against New Zealand on October 4.

Former India captain and current broadcaster Anjum Chopra believes that a significant shift in both preparation and mindset is essential to avoid upsets like the one in the Asia Cup final.

“[My advice is for them to is to] be on guard,” said Chopra in a conversation with Scroll. “It’s an important World Cup and there’s no time to have a day off. The margin for mistakes has to be minimised.

“It’s not just about what you do right but also about avoiding mistakes at this stage.”

India head into the T20 World Cup with a formidable squad, retaining 10 players from their 2023 World Cup team which has now been bolstered by standout performers from the Women’s Premier League.

As they ready themselves for the challenge ahead, Chopra, who made six World Cup appearances (1997, 2000, 2005, 2009, and 2013) understands the pressure and pride that comes with such tournaments.

While she emphasizes the need for a significant shift in mindset to avoid past mistakes, Chopra also urged the 15-member squad to embrace the special feeling of representing India on the World Cup stage.

“For me, there was always excitement, not pressure,” she said. “Pressure is a constant in everything but the vibe and feeling attached to the World Cup are different.”

Evolution of women’s cricket

According to Chopra, there had been a noticeable improvement in infrastructure since the Board of Control for Cricket in India merged with Women’s Cricket Association of India and took control of women’s cricket in 2006.

There is now a greater organisation in managing India’s growing talent pool and player depth, and the BCCI has provided those players with better resources and upgraded facilities.

“Although the number of domestic teams hasn’t increased much – we still have 38 – there have been changes in age group structures,” explained Chopra. “During my time, there was no Under-23 category, but now it exists, and Under-19 has become more organized.”

While India’s progress has been consistent, they’ve often stumbled just short of the finish line in recent years. This includes their defeats in the 2017 ODI World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup finals, as well as semi-final exits in the 2018 and 2023 T20 World Cups.

In 2022, they also narrowly missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold, losing to Australia in Birmingham.

Despite showcasing their potential with triumphs at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup, an ICC trophy at the senior level continues to elude them.

“The talent pool is expanding but transitions naturally take time,” said Chopra.

The Women’s Premier League, or WPL has emerged as a significant catalyst in player development and exposure, marking a noticeable shift in the Indian women’s cricket landscape. Since the league gained momentum, it has provided a valuable platform for emerging talents and domestic stars that flew under the radar to showcase their skills on a bigger stage. It has also helped deepen the talent pool of players.

For instance, players like Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana and Asha Sobhana have seized this opportunity and strengthened their case for inclusion in the Indian team.

“When you are playing alongside international stars, players you’ve competed against, it becomes an exchange of information and ideas,” said Chopra. “It raises the standard and that push for better performance is valuable.

“It’s like a student exchange program in universities, where everyone comes together and shares knowledge.”

Players to watch out for

Patil, in fact, will be a player to keep an eye on, thanks to her remarkable form. She played a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s triumph in the WPL 2024 final, taking a match-winning 4/12. She earned the Purple Cap for 13 wickets in eight matches along with the Emerging Player award.

In her debut stint at the Caribbean Premier League last year, Patil finished as the leading wicket-taker with nine wickets at an average of 11.66.

With the ability to bowl in any phase of the game, paired with her lower-order hitting and sharp fielding, she is a crucial asset for India.

Deepti Sharma, will be another player to watch out for, for India. Kaur’s most trusted option in high-pressure moments, the spin-bowling all-rounder brings valuable versatility across different bowling phases.

Her adaptability will be key in UAE conditions, making her a pivotal figure in India’s World Cup campaign. In the warm-up matches, she picked up 2/11 against West Indies and 1/2 against South Africa suggesting her impressive form.

The relocation from Bangladesh to the UAE is unlikely to have major effect on India’s squad that has a spin-heavy bowling attack.

While their formidable top six, led by in-form openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, offers a solid foundation, Jemimah Rodrigues and Kaur also enter the tournament with runs scored in warm-up matches and intra-squad games.

With the No. 3 batting position now established in Kaur and a strong pool of all-rounders backing finishers like Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar, India seem to have their bases covered on-paper.

Contenders, not participants

Chopra considers the 2017 World Cup final as a watershed moment in Indian women’s cricket and as a result of the backing from local cricket associations, the BCCI and the International Cricket Council, things have improved.

It has been slow but, there has been movement towards pay parity, higher match fees and an increase in the number of matches India get to play.

However, Chopra believes that winning is essential for drawing long-term attention to Indian women’s cricket.

“While opportunities existed before, the key difference now is the heightened attention on women’s cricket,” said Chopra. “If the team continues to do well and starts winning consistently, the attention will increase. Right now, people talk about two or three key players but as the sport grows, it needs to go beyond that.”

For Chopra, the message to the Indian team is brutal but clear: “In a World Cup, either you’re a champion or you’re not. India has to walk into the tournament as title contenders, not just participants. You don’t show up to take part. You go in thinking you're going to win.”

Kaur and Co, fueled by the heartbreaks of recent years, have perhaps already received the memo. While they have consistently been viewed as favorites in tournaments, the prospect of finally being called winners will be appealing.