Odisha FC came back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez gave the Blasters the lead early on. However, an own goal from Alexandre Coeff followed by a Diego Mauricio goal hauled Odisha level in the first half.

The match was lively right from the get-go as both sides produced back-to-back attempts. In the 15th minute, Jimenez nutmegged both Thoiba Singh and Ahmed Jahouh to find Sadaoui in the six-yard area. However, Mourtada Fall came to Odisha’s rescue.

Mikael Stahre’s side didn’t need to wait much, as three minutes later, Jimenez and Sadaoui combined to give the away side the lead. Jimenez laid it off for Sadaoui inside the box who curled it past Amrinder. Three minutes later, Sadaoui turned provider. He cut in and went towards the penalty box and passed it on to Jimenez. The Spaniard rifled his shot into the roof of the net to give the Blasters a 2-0 lead.

In the 29th minute, Sergio Lobera’s side got some respite. Ahmed Jahouh played a short corner and then crossed it into the six-yard area. Sachin Suresh fumbled to collect it and the ricochet from his teammate Alexandre Coeff crossed the goal line.

Odisha FC didn’t take much time to score again. Seven minutes later, Mauricio played a one-two with Jerry Mawihmingthanga before glancing his shot past Sachin in the Blasters goal. This was Jerry’s 21st assist in the ISL.

The 42nd minute saw another defensive blunder from the Juggernauts. Fall played a wrong pass to Sadaoui who was lurking outside the box. He received the ball and took a sidefooted attempt only to see Amrinder punch it away. In additional time of the first half, Odisha FC could have taken the lead. Jahouh dipped in a free-kick from near the centre circle to find Fall at the end of it. However, Sachin pulled off a good save to keep Odisha at bay.

Lobera introduced fresh pair of legs early in the second half. In the 56th minute, it was newcomer Roy Krishna who chipped in a cross from the right. Suresh got a hand to it, guiding the same to Isak Vanlalruatfela’s path. The winger however, couldn’t keep the ball on target.

In the 88th minute, a short pass from Thoiba Singh to Amrinder could have been converted into an opportunity by the returning Adrian Luna, but the goalkeeper’s clearance deflected off the Uruguayan to go out for a goal-kick.

Both teams created chances in the final quarter of the gamebut the winning goal was not to come.