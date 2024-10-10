India powered to an 82-run victory over Sri Lanka to bolster their ambitions of an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final spot.

Smriti Mandhana (50) and Shafali Verma (43) set the tone, amassing 98 for the first wicket and despite falling in consecutive balls, a thunderous 52 from Harmanpreet Kaur carried India to 172 for three in Dubai.

India defended the highest total of the tournament ruthlessly, bowling Sri Lanka out for 90 as the Lions’ group-stage exit was confirmed following their third successive defeat.

After India opted to bat, Verma assumed the role as early aggressor and reached 2,000 T20I runs in the process, becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone.

Opening partner Mandhana soon joined the party, striking the first six of the game off the final ball of the seventh over to bring up the 50 partnership.

Mandhana then threatened to steal the show, moving past Verma with a couple of gorgeous lofted boundary strokes into the off side before bringing up her 50 off just 36 balls.

But just as India looked to be sailing to a commanding total, the brakes came on their innings courtesy of a quickfire double strike for Sri Lanka.

Just two balls after passing 50, Mandhana was run out by Ama Kanchana when looking to scamper through for a single, paying the price for a slight hesitation halfway down the track.

Verma departed the very next ball, top edging into the hands of Vishmi Gunaratne off the bowling of Chamari Athapaththu.

That brought two new batters to the crease in Jemimah Rodrigues and Kaur who were both offered a reprieve when looking to reassert India’s dominance.

Rodrigues was dismissed for 16, unable to cash in having been dropped just an over prior, but Kaur took full advantage after being given a second life by Inoka Ranaweera on 22.

The Indian skipper smashed her way to 52 off just 27 deliveries for her 13th and fastest T20I half century, bludgeoning a four from the final ball to sign off India’s innings in style.

Hopes of a seismic Sri Lanka chase were dealt a blow with just the second ball when Radha Yadav claimed a stunning catch to remove Gunaratne.

Athapaththu followed in the second over and Harshitha Samarawickrama in the third as the Lions were reduced to 6 for 3.

Kavisha Dilhari (21) and keeper Anushka Sanjeewani (20) offered some resistance, but Sri Lanka fell increasingly behind the rate as India’s spinners wreaked havoc, with the final wicket falling with a ball to spare.

India 172/3 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Smriti Mandhana 50; Ama Kanchana 1/29, Chamari Athapaththu 1/34) Sri Lanka 90 all out in 19.5 overs (Kavisha Dilhari 21, Anushka Sanjeewani 20; Arundhati Reddy 3/19, Asha Sobhana 3/19)

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.