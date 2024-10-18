The Indian campaign at the 2024 Denmark Open Super 750 came to an end as PV Sindhu bowed out of the women’s singles quarter-finals in Odense on Friday.

Up against the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Sindhu went down 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 after a breif fightback in the second game.

Sindhu, ranked 18th in the world, enjoyed a good start but the Indonesian shuttler pocketed a series of points to open up an 11-7 lead at the first mid-game interval.

The momentum never really shifted from that point and Sindhu could muster only six more points as Tunjung took the first game 21-13 rather comfortably.

The 29-year-old Sindhu looked in much better touch in the second game with the drift aiding her. The Indian took her chances as Tunjung struggled to control the shuttler to win 21-16 and force a decider.

VICTOR Denmark Open 2024

WS - QF

21 16 21 🇮🇩Gregoria Mariska TUNJUNG🥇



13 21 9 🇮🇳PUSARLA V. Sindhu



🕚 in 57 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) October 18, 2024

A tired Sindhu never got into her rhythm in the final game and was completely outclassed as the world No 8 Tunjung raced away 21-9 to wrap up the match in 57 minutes.

The loss marked Sindhu’s third defeat against Tunjung in 13 encounters.

Sindhu had earlier defeated China’s Han Yue to qualify for the quarter-finals on Thursday.