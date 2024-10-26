India fell to their first-ever Test series loss at home in 12 years as New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 with a 113-run win in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

India bowled out New Zealand for 255, taking five wickets within the first hour of play on Day 3. But by then, the visitor’s lead had swelled to 358 asking Rohit Sharma and co to chase a record total to keep the series alive.

The Indian chase did not have the best of starts as captain Sharma fell cheaply for just eight in the sixth over to Santner.

The young Yashashvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, took the attacking route and tore into the experienced Tim Southee. He found an able ally in Shubman Gill and together the duo ensured that India scored at a rapid rate and reach lunch, scoring 81/1 in just 12 overs.

Jaiswal brought up his eighth Test half-century soon after lunch off just 41 deliveries, but Gill fell prey to Santner just minutes later for 23.

The left-handed Jaiswal continued to hit boundaries at will, but he outdone by Santner delivery which went straight after landing. He scored 77 off 65.

India lost yet another wicket without adding a run as Rishabh Pant was run out for a duck, thanks to a mix-up with Virat Kohli.

Kohli added 20 runs for the fifth wicket with a Washington Sundar, who was promoted up the order, but once again was sent back leg before wicket by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for 17.

Sarfaraz Khan’s stay did not last long as Santner completed his five-wicket haul and Sundar was prized out by Glenn Phillips’ off-spin.

Ravindra Jadeja fought a lone battle with an 84-ball 42, but he was the last wicket to fall as India were bowled out for 245 in the second innings as New Zealand recorded their first-ever Test series win on Indian soil.