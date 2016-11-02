Rohit Sharma is a supremely talented batsman and that has been on show ever since he made his debut on the big stage. But on November 2, 2013, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, we saw an innings that catapulted him to being one of the most devastating batsmen in world cricket.

India were facing Australia in the decider of a seven-match One-Day International series. Sharma was in good form during the series, having scored 141 runs in the second ODI in Jaipur. However, in Bengaluru, Sharma was in the zone as he smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park. The Mumbai batsman hit a double-century in 158 balls, with 12 boundaries and 16 towering sixes.

He became the third batsman to hit a double-century in ODIs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (200) and Virender Sehwag (219). It was the first of his three ODI double-tons.