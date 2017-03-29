India vs Australia 2017

Darren Lehmann has high praise for Australia and 'Bradman-like' Steve Smith despite series loss

The coach has seen Australia through the 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka and home loss to South Africa before the overhaul.

by 
CRICKET-SRI-AUS | Ishara S Kodikara/AFP

Australia’s coach Darren Lehmann has seen his team through both troubling waters and relatively grassy pastures this season. From the 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka in August last year to narrowly losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, it has been a winding journey.

The turnaround started in the third match of the series against South Africa, which they lost 2-1. During the series, after the losses in the first two Tests, the team went into an overhaul with as many as five players being sacked and replaced mid-series. Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb are the finds from that overhaul. After that, Lehmann and Steve Smith lead Australia to a 3-0 win over Pakistan before winning the first Test in India by a whopping 333 runs. And the former Australian batsman has had his role to play in the change.

Lehmann is understandably proud of the team’s efforts. “They have been excellent. There have been difficult conditions there is no doubt about it. They haven’t whinged once, they’ve been just getting on with the game. they’ve copped a lot from Indian media and that’s just the way it is over here. I’ve been pleased the way they have handled it,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. This was indeed a creditable performance by an Australian team that was almost written off even before they came to India, after the series loss in Sri Lanka in similar conditions.

He heaped praise on captain Smith, calling him “Bradman-like.” “He’s been brilliant. He’s been unbelievable. He’s been Bradman-like with the bat but all the stuff behind the scenes has been exceptional. Really pleased for him and what he’s brought to the team as a leader. The way they’ve gone about it has been impressive,” he added.

The coach also believed that Smith had the ability to go beyond the likes of of Michael Clarke, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor, both as captain and batsman.

“He helps support staff out. Behind the scenes, he’s into it every day, making sure everyone is okay. He’s a different leader to Michael [Clarke], to Ricky, to Taylor, to Waugh. And he’s working out his own identity as a captain. Everyone is proud of him. So pleased with where he is going. He’ll just get better and better,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

Lehmann also had glowing praise for Australia’s No 1 spinner Nathan Lyon, who he had previously asked to step up after Australia’s whitewash in Sri Lanka.

“He was fantastic. I actually think his day two bowling (in Dharamsala where he bagged 5-92) was the best I have ever seen him bowl for Australia,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia after the series. “It’s a big call when someone has got 8-50 and (7-94) the previous tour.”But the way he’s changed. He’s changed his variation. I think he has been brilliant this tour.”

Lyon claimed 19 wickets in the series, at an average of about 25, including a record best haul of 8 for 50 in the second Test at Bengaluru.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.