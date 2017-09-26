The International Cricket Council on Tuesday brought in significant changes in the playing rules and enforced restrictions on bat sizes, with the disparity between the bat and ball in modern day cricket coming under the scanner, a release from the governing body of cricket stated.

Play

Under the new rules, which will come into effect from September 28, a player can be sent-off for misconduct on the field. Tweaks have been made to the controversial Decision Review system too. Teams can now use DRS in Twenty20 Internationals. South Africa’s home series against Bangladesh and the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tests in the United Arab Emirates will be the first time the rules will come into play.

ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said, “Most of the changes to the ICC playing conditions are being made as a result of changes to the Laws of Cricket that have been announced by the MCC. We have just completed a workshop with the umpires to ensure they understand all of the changes and we are now ready to introduce the new playing conditions to international matches.”

Here is a list of the new rules – which will be implemented across formats – that will be introduced: