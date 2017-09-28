4th ODI, as it happened: End of India’s winning streak, Australia win by 21 runs
David Warner’s century in his 100th ODI gives Australia their first win of the series.
After losing the first 3 matches of the series, Australia have bounced back with a clinical performance in Bengaluru, winning the match by 21 runs. Here’s how the action unfolded:
Post-match: Harsha Bhogle was spot on during commentary. It wasn’t a clever move to hold Dhoni back for No. 7 today. He’s not the batsman who can come in and get going from the word go. Also, the importance of the last two overs in Australia’s innings when Shami and Yadav conceded 28 – India missed the services of Bumrah and/or Bhuvneshwar at the death.
Virat Kohli: Was happy with restricting Australia below 350 after the start, they were just the better side today. We didn’t play bad cricket but they were better.
Steve Smith: David Warner and Aaron Finch were spectacular up front today, great to win a match in the series.
Man of the match: In his 100th ODI, David Warner got a century and is rightly judged the player of the day.
END OF THE MATCH: End of India’s winning streak (9 wins), end of Australia’s losing streak away from home (11 defeats) – Bengaluru is where the hoodo is broken. 21 runs is the margin in the end, the target of 335 proving to be out of India’s reach.
Great over from Pat Cummins, 29 needed from 6 balls: Not much of an intent shown by Axar Patel shown in that over as he nudges and chips for singles, Cummins concedes just 5 runs.
Dhoni gone, 34 runs needed from 12 balls: And that’s the over that has probably sealed India’s defeat. Richardson starts with three dot balls to Dhoni, Dhoni responds with a flat-hit over cover for a six and then attempts a big shot off the next ball and plays on to the stumps!
40 runs needed from 18 balls: An excellent over from Pat Cummins! Six runs and the wicket of Manish Pandey who was looking in the mood. Dhoni finds the boundary with a glance but six runs is excellent in the situation.
After 46 overs, India 289/5:
Wicket for Australia! Slower ball does the trick for Kane Richardson, Jadhav loses grip and finds long-off. And huge roar around the ground as MSD walks in, in a situation tailor-made for him. 46 needed from 23 balls.
After 45 overs, India 282/4
Excellent 44th over from Kane Richardson, concedes just 5 to take the required rate back over 10. Cummins from the other end and concedes just 8 despite Jadhav finding the boundary with a cut past point. Couple of brilliant yorkers in that over 53 needed from 5.
Play resumes: After 43 overs, India 269 for 4
Manish Pandey has come out swinging after the rain break. Survives a very strange LBW review first ball after the break and then finds the boundary of the last ball off Zampa’s over. Next over, he goes one better – with his own version of the helicopter shot over midwicket for a six off Coulter-Nile.
PLAY STOPPED: It doesn’t look that bad on the television screen and from what the commentators are saying it’s ridiculous that the players have walked off with very little rain. Australian players wasted no time in walking off, as they are ahead by two runs for the DLS par score. Indian contingent doesn’t look pleased.
After 41 overs, India 247/4
Fifty for Kedar Jadhav & very little in terms of celebration, he knows there’s a job to do. Gets there with a flick through midwicket for four. Manish Pandey is getting his eye in at the other end.
After 38 overs, India 227/4: Hardik Pandya is gone!
Adam Zampa has the last laugh in the battle with Pandya. Pressure was building on Indian with 3 quiet overs and the pressure tells on Pandya, who goes for a pre-meditated mighty heave down the ground, ends up slicing it to wide long off.
After 34 overs, India 213/3: 122 runs required from 96 balls
Drinks in Bengaluru and it looks like this match is set go all the way. Jadhav once again is on the move, shuffling down and blasting Stoinis over long off for a six. Cummins had conceded just 3 runs in the previous over but Stoinis leaking runs could hurt Australia.
After 32 overs, India 201/3: 134 runs required from 18 overs
Jadhav and Pandya have added more than fifty runs for the fourth wicket after Kohli’s dismissal. And it’s Jadhav who’s on the move now – three boundaries in the last two overs. With Stoinis (who limped away earlier) back in the attack, Jadhav pulls and cuts for back-to-back fours.
After 28 overs, India 173/3: Pandya on the move!
Pandya’s promotion to No. 4 seems to be working again. After two quite overs following Kohli’s dismissal, Pandya shifts gears. Just like he did in Chennai, he’s targeting Zampa again with two sixes in an over – first a remarkable short-arm jab over the midwicket and follows that up with a six over cover as Zampa bowls wide.
After 25 overs India 149/3: India lose Kohli cheaply in a big run-chase!
Is that the match for India? Kohli, not for the first time this series, has chopped a good length ball on to his stumps, trying to cut it down to third man. He’s bowled, Coulter-Nile is delighted.
At the other end, by the way, is Hardik Pandya once again at No. 4 and he started off with a 99-meter six against Zampa – massive hit over long on.
After 23 overs, India 135/2: WICKET! Yet another Rohit-Virat mix-up.
What is going on?! A familiar sight in Indian cricket, with Rohit and Kohli involved in yet another runout. Brilliant from Smith at point, dives, stops the ball but throws it to the wrong end – the end at which both Kohli and Rohit are. Head gathers the overthrow and throws it to the bowler and Rohit can’t make it back.
Rohit walks back for a brilliant 65, a hundred was there for the taking.
After 22 overs, India 127/1:
Eventful few overs. Kohli starts with a late cut to third man for four off Travis Head but at the end of the over, Head drops a tough-but-not-impossible chance. And seeing as he is getting some quiet overs under his belt, Rohit dances down in the next over and hits his 5th six of the night.
Breakthrough for Australia: After 19 overs, India 108/1
First over after the drinks break and a clear lapse of concentration for Rahane. He comes down the track, tries to loft Kane Richardson past long off, ends up closing the face of the bat and it flies to Finch at long on. Hat-trick of half centuries but Rahane will be disappointed at not completing a century on all three occasions.
And out walks Kohli to a big round of applause at his “home” ground...
After 18 overs, India 106/0 - Time for drinks
That’s a milestone filled phase of play for India.
- Hat-trick of fifties for Rahane, gets there off 58 balls
- Back-to-back fifties for Rohit and he gets there with two stunning hits off Zampa – two identical sweep shots against the spin for two massive sixes.
- And 100-runs of the partnership too.
After 14 overs, India 81/0
Spin from both ends for Australia now. Zampa, who is back in the side today, starts with conceding 5 runs in his first – didn’t look too threatening. Head, with his off-spin from the other end, and he concedes 4 runs.
After 12 overs, India 73/0:
Quiet couple of overs after the powerplay. Richardson concedes 4 in the 11th. But there is some bad news for Australia in the 12th, as Stoinis walks away in the middle of his first over, holding his groin. Finch completes the over.
After 10 overs, India 65/0:
10 overs gone, just one over where there was a neither a 4 or a 6. Quite the start by India. The last over of the power play saw Rahane cut a wide, short ball for four with ease.
After 9 overs, India 59/0:
Welcome to the attack, Kane Richardson. Rohit with his signature pull shot again, goes for a six again. Rahane finishes the over with a pull shot of his own, through long on for a six.
After 8 overs, India 48/0:
First over of the innings without a hit to or over the boundary. Just 2 runs off Coulter-Nile’s overs.
After 7 overs, India 45/0:
Rahane is looking in great touch in the middle. That six was very un-Rahane but he follows that up with a square drive for four in the next over – it was not even that wide, but Rahane cuts it fine, between point and third man.
After 6 overs, India 39/0:
This is some start by India! Rahane sees Rohit’s six and raises one of his own. A brilliant shot - Coulter-Nile offers width, Rahane moves across and flat-bats it over point for a six. “Shot of the series,” says Michael Clarke and he way well be right. Look at this:
After 5 overs, India 33/0:
A four each in first four overs and then Rohit goes big, with the signature front foot pull shot. 142 kph from Cummins and it’s dispatched with disdain over midwicket. 8 from that over.
After 4 overs, India 25/0:
So that’s a boundary each over in the first four overs for India, as Rohit joins in on the act. A brilliant cover drive off Coulter-Nile and promptly the slip comes off.
After 3 overs, India 20/0:
Boundary in each of the first three overs for Rahane, good start for him. Cummins strays too close to Rahane’s pads and it’s flicked to the boundary with ease.
After 2 overs, India 12/0:
A Test match boundary in that over for Rahane. Good outswinger outside off, Rahane guides it past slips for four. It’s all him so far, Rohit has faced one ball and took a single off it.
After 1 over, India 6/0:
Rahane takes guard and starts with a fine square drive that raced away to the boundary, using Pat Cummins’ pace to full effect – Gavaskar got all excited on air and got reminded of his pal Ravi Shastri and yells TRACER BULLET!
As we wait for India’s chase to start, here’s a video explaining the most significant rule changes:
End of the innings: Australia finish with 334/5 after 50 overs
Shami-Umesh not quite up to Bumrah-Bhuvi standards.
49th over by Umesh: 13 runs. Handscomb hits a four and a six before getting bowled by a fast, inswinging good length delivery. Four wickets on his comeback but he concedes 71 in 10 overs.
50th over by Shami: 15 runs. Stoinis hits Shami over square leg first for a six and then a four – the slower balls just a little too easy to read from both these.
Australia looked on course for 360-plus but both teams have reasons to be pleased by this score.
End of Travis Head’s cameo: After 47 overs, Australia 300/4
A fifty-plus partnership comes to an end. After pulling Umesh for a flat six at the beginning of the over, Head tries to pull again but a change of pace from Umesh (not the most-disguised) means this time he finds Rahane at deep square leg. 300 comes up for Australia though, unlike in Indore they have averted a collapse.
After 45 overs, Australia 276 for 3:
Handscomd and Head have prevented a collapse with some sensible batting but India will be pleased with the run-rate dropping. Just 36 runs in the previous seven overs. Jadhav finishes with 7 overs for the day and Shami, Yadav are into their final spells now. Can they be as good as Bhuvi and Bumrah?
After 42 overs, Australia 260 for 3:
Chahal has come back into the attack, Shami gets an over in as well. And Kedar Jadhav has an extended spell today, 32 runs in 6 overs and a wicket. Set to bowl his seventh now.
After 40 overs in Indore, Australia 234/2, finished with 293. After 40 overs in Bengaluru, Australia were 248/3. Can they push past 330?
A collapse on the cards for Australia: 240/3 after 38 overs.
Steve Smith is gone too, and it’s Umesh Yadav again. Seemed like an innocuous delivery on the pads, Smith just chips it straight to Kohli at midwicket. Is this Indore all over again?
DOUBLE-BREAKTHROUGH FOR INDIA: After 37 overs, Australia: 236/2
And just like that, both Warner and Finch are back in the pavilion. First Kedar Jadhav gets the breakthrough in the 35th over – the low release of the ball troubles Warner who pulls when the ball didn’t bounce much. And then in the very next over, Umesh Yadav removes Finch, caught at mid-on. Falls short of the century by six runs.
After 34 overs, Australia 222/0:
16 runs off the 34th over. Massive for Australia. Brutal end to Axar Patel’s spell, who finishes with 66 runs off 10 overs. Warner hits one on the roof of Chinnaswamy too – huge six! Finch accelerating too.
Century for Warner in his 100th ODI!
David Warner has played a blinder here, comes in the 31st over and it means he has 19 more overs to punish the Indian overs.
After 30 overs, Australia 191/0 (Warner 98, Finch 80)
After a brief lull, Finch and Warner have taken off again. Finch has shifted gears after his 50, two massive sixes off Chahal.
26TH OVER - Inside out, over cover for six against Axar. 13 runs off it.
27TH OVER - Finch nails one over long off against Chahal off the last ball. Again, 13 runs off it.
After 25 overs, Australia 148/0
50 for Aaron Finch! He was stuck is the 40s for a while, with Warner racing at the other end. Axar and Chahal have just about pulled things back a little bit. Warner, who has looked to attack more and more, is close to a century in his 100th ODI. Chahal almost foxes him once, by bowling wide when he dances down but Warner reacts quickly, stays out of the crease and gets his bat to it.
Some records for Warner already as he inches closer to a century:
After 20 overs, Australia 124/0
At one point both Finch and Warner were on 40. Now Finch is on 46, Warner has raced away to 76 – looking well set for a 100 and more in his 100th ODI. Even Chahal is not spared, as Warner enjoys playing with the spin. Chahal has conceded 13 in his first two, with 11 of those coming from the second. Axar Patel has a change of ends and concedes just one in the 20th over.
After 16 overs, Australia 101/0
Fifty for Warner in his 100th ODI! And he does love playing in Bangalore. Gets to the milestone with a six (flat pull wide of long on) and a four (cut hard through point) off Axar Patel, who’s starting to leak runs. 100 up for the visitors in the 16th over.
Time for “local” lad Chahal...
After 13 overs, Australia 81-0 (Warner 38, Finch 39)
Even after powerplay, the scoring rate has not dropped for Australia. Axar starts off with one run in his first over. Pandya from the other end and he goes for 9, as Finch plays one of the shots of the morning through the cover. Warner then takes on Axar as he bowls one short and wide.
After 10 overs, Australia 63-0 (Warner 29, Finch 31)
This is the Umesh Yadav of the old. Three boundaries in the over as he gives width to both Warner and Finch. Warner starts off with two boundaries, first with generous help from Pandey / Pandya in the field. Finch finishes the powerplay with a solid square drive.
Time for Axar Patel...
9th over: Australia 50-0 (Warner 20, Finch 27)
Just one run from Shami’s over as he finds his length and keeps it steady.
8th over: Australia 49-0 (Warner 19, Finch 27)
5 good balls, one bad one. Reminds us of Agarkar. But only this is Umesh. It spoiled what was a very good over. But also shows exactly what Umesh needs to work on.
7th over: Australia 45-0 (Warner 19, Finch 23)
Two fours. One poor ball and one lucky shot. But Virat will be worried a little now. Finch and Warner can be pretty destructive when they get going. It will also take the pressure off the rest of the batting line-up. India have also rested their best ‘death over’ bowlers – will they be able to pull things back as they have for much of the series?
6th over: Australia 36-0 (Warner 15, Finch 18)
Umesh pitched one up and Warner just hit over his head for another four. He needs to be much sharper than this. The ball is coming on to the bat pretty well so far.
5th over: Australia 29-0 (Warner 11, Finch 17)
Finally, a nice steady over for India and Shami. A maiden to boot.
4th over: Australia 29-0 (Warner 11, Finch 17)
Another good over for Australia – their openers seems to have much better rhythm even as India’s ‘new’ new ball bowlers seem to be finding their feet.
3rd over: Australia 19-0 (Warner 8, Finch 11)
Shami and Umesh are probably better Test bowlers but the gap between them and Bhuvi/ Bumrah as ODI bowlers will be on display today. In terms of variations and accuracy, Bhuvi and Bumrah are probably way ahead.
2nd over: Australia 9-0 (Warner 1, Finch 8)
This Australia opening pair – Warner and Finch – have certainty looked pretty solid and clearly one that the visitors should persist with. Warner is off the mark.
1st over: Australia 5-0 (Warner 0, Finch 5)
Shami takes the new ball and looked pretty good as did Finch. No alarms for either side in the first over. It is also Warner’s 100th ODI.
Toss
Steve Smith wins the toss and Australia chose to bat first.
“Wicket looks good but will probably slow up as the game goes on, so we want to make the most of it. Wade is back in for Maxwell and Zampa in for the injured Agar,” said Smith.
“Much more dry as compared to last season. The wicket has changed. We would have batted first as well. Under lights, the wicket tends to settle down more,” said Virat Kohli.
Three changes for India. Kuldeep, Bhuvi and Bumrah rested. Axar, Umesh & Shami back in the XI.
Australia XI: Warner, Finch, Smith (c), Handscomb, Head, Stoinis, Wade (wk), Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Richardson.
India XI: A Rahane, RG Sharma, V Kohli, K Jadhav, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, M Shami, U Yadav, Y Chahal.
Pitch report
Sunil Gavaskar feels that the pitch is going to be pretty good for batting.
“It seems to be a lot like the one in Indore. The ball should come on the to bat and that usually means the batsmen should be able to play their shots. If the batsmen at 5, 6, 7 can get stuck in, expect scores of over 300.”
Worried Australia
Australia captain Steve Smith is worried about his team’s failure to convert potentially winning positions into victories after losing the one-day international series against India.
The visitors went down to the Virat Kohli-led side by five wickets in Indore on Sunday after opener Aaron Finch had blasted 124 to give Australia the edge.
“We’re quite often getting ourselves into good positions and we’re not taking advantage of those, and today was no different,” Smith said after the defeat that left his side trailing 3-0 in the five-match series.
“We continually address it and it’s just hard to put the finger on exactly what it is we’re doing or not doing to get the results we’re after,” he added.
Despite Finch’s knock, Australia ended on 293-6, too small a score to defend at the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium.
This was not the first time the visitors had let India off the hook in the series. In the opening match India were at one stage 87-5 but posted a match-winning 281-7.
“It’s been a bit of a trend for this format and the Test format as well,” said a worried Smith.
Australia have won just three out of 17 matches across all three formats since a one-day series victory at home against Pakistan in January.
The current defeat was Australia’s 11th loss in their past 13 ODIs away from home – a worrying trend for the team that is two months away from a home Ashes series against England.
Ruthless India
Captain Virat Kohli has called on his players to be “ruthless” after the crushing one-day series win over Australia took India top of the world one-day rankings to add to their number one Test status.
A five-wicket win in the third game of the five-match series on Sunday gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead over Steve Smith’s Australia.
It also stretched India’s winning streak to a record 12 matches across all formats.
Kohli’s side have been on a roll for the past year since regaining the number one Test spot with a 3-0 home whitewash of New Zealand.
The in-form captain has led from the front with 1,137 runs in 21 50-over matches this year, ahead South Africa’s Faf du Plessis as the highest one-day scorer in 2017.
“Credit to the whole squad for the series win, but the journey stops only after the final game,” said Kohli, the top ODI and T20 batsman in the ICC ratings.
“We may give opportunities for people from now, but all 15 guys know that we got to be ruthless once we step onto the field,” Kohli added.