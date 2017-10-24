Field Watch

Prakash Padukone interview: Indians are ‘no longer scared of the Chinese, Danes, Koreans’

In a video interview with Scroll.in, the badminton legend discusses a wide variety of topics.

by 
Scroll.in photo

It has been a golden year for Indian badminton. PV Sindhu’s World Championships silver and her rise up the rankings after her historic Olympic silver last year, Saina Nehwal’s inspiring comeback from surgery, young Lakshya Sen becoming junior world No 1 and, of course, the re-emergence of K Srikanth, who has arguably been the men’s singles player of the year with three Superseries titles – it’s been a year of many success stories.

But Rome, as they say, was not built in a day.

Many years ago, a youngster won the senior and junior National titles in the same year in 1971 – an unprecedented feat. A few years later, in 1980, that very youngster became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England title. And he would go on to become the first Indian player to be ranked No 1 in the world. That youngster’s name was Prakash Padukone.

Padukone, with this success at the world stage, could well be considered the first international superstar Indian sport had produced. His triumphs, to till this date, are seen as the landmark moment for badminton in India.

“Before 1980, badminton was being played but it was what I would call a minority sport, a minor sport,” Padukone recalled in a video interview with Scroll.in’s Smitha Nair. “There was not much coverage, nobody knew what badminton was. Only the players who played knew, their parents knew. There were not many facilities, not much money, there was not much international exposure, nobody knew who the players were.”

But post 1980, everything changed. “It became a major sport… it was probably in the top five [in India],” Padukone added. “After football, hockey, cricket, tennis people started following badminton since I was doing well. I think for any sport it requires one player – if they are at the top, that sport automatically gets more coverage, people start following. Then, it’s upto the federation, to the people to take it to the next level. To make it more popular. Of course, there was a time when it didn’t really grow. The federation did not take advantage of my being on the top.”

While things did not immediately improve, Padukone took things into his own hands and opened a badminton academy and even started his own federation. Padukone’s radical move opened the doors to real change in Indian badminton administration.

“Within 2-3 years we started doing well at the Commonwealth Games. [Pullela] Gopichand won the All-England [in 2001] – otherwise between 1980 when I won and 2001 when Gopi won there was nothing significant that happened in Indian badminton, though there was a lot of talent,” he said.

“No tournament was being conducted, no camps… no opportunities to go out and play… there was no initiative from the federation, so that time I would blame the federation for not taking the lead, the initiative to transform badminton. Now it’s a totally different ball game.”

With Gopichand going down the same path as his mentor by starting his own academy post-retirement, things have changed drastically. From winning just the occasional title, Indians are now a recognised badminton powerhouse in the world circuit.

“Sindhu and Saina have played a major part in the resurgence of Indian badminton. They have been mainly responsible with their performances. Of course the men have also – like Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth have all contributed but I think it’s mainly the two girls, Sindhu and Saina – they have been real superstars,” Padukone said.

So what exactly changed?

“There was a time when Indian players were scared of Chinese players. You know the moment the draw comes out – they see okay if [in the] first round [it’s a] Chinese [opponent], then finished. It doesn’t matter what name – just that China is there – they said I don’t think I can go beyond that,” said Padukone.

“Things have completely changed – it’s the other way around. The Chinese player will probably see [the draw] now and say, ‘If [there is an] Indian player I am finished – I can’t go beyond.’ So I am happy that we are no longer scared of the Chinese, or the Danes or the Koreans. We are on par with them. We are not scared of any country… we are not scared of any player, because we have beaten all the players. It’s a question of being consistent trying to beat them in the important events like the Olympics and the World Championships, the All-England.”

And sure enough, such wins are no longer a rarity in Indian badminton.

You can watch the full video interview with Prakash Padukone here:

Play
Interview by Smitha Nair.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.