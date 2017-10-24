Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the Fifa Men’s Player of the Year award for a second year running. Ronaldo won the vote ahead of Lionel Messi, tying with the Argentine for five awards received each.

On the pitch, the Real Madrid and Portugal forward had an amazing season, netting 42 goals in all competitions, also ending up as the Champions League’s highest scorer with 12 goals. He had his best year in international colours, netting 13 times for Portugal in 2016, his highest-ever in a single calendar year.

Take this quiz as we celebrate Ronaldo’s supreme record in front of goal and the man’s prowess in the 2016-’17 season.

How many did you get on target? Share your scores with us on Twitter @thefield_in.