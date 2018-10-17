Century on Ranji Trophy debut. Century on Duleep Trophy debut. And, almost inevitably, century on Test debut — followed by a man-of-the-series worthy performance. Prithvi Shaw is the toast of the cricketing circles in India.

Shaw was 18 years and 329 days old on the first day of the first Test against West Indies as he received the India cap and had a match to remember. His career on the international and domestic circuit has already been impressive with debut centuries in Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy as well as being the captain of the World Cup-winning Under-19 team. He became the second youngest opening batsman in India’s history after Vijay Mehra in 1955.

Shaw is the 13th youngest Indian cricketer to play a Test match, with the record still belonging to Sachin Tendulkar of course. Thirty cricketers, including Shaw, have played their first Test for India before turning 20.

Cricket has seen it’s fair share of young prodigies. Interestingly, 19 of the 20 youngest Test cricketers in history are from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. (Make of that what you will!)

How well do you know these young achievers from around the world of cricket? Here are 10 questions to test your knowledge.

