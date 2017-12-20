indian cricket

T20 controversy: Officials add two runs to Karnataka’s score, Hyderabad lose by two runs

A decision to add two runs to the former’s tally during the innings break did not go well with Hyderabad, as they ended up on the losing side by that margin.

by 
Sampath Bandarupalli via Twitter

The Twenty20 Syed Mushtaq Ali clash in Vizag on Thursday between Karnataka and Hyderabad took a controversial turn after the umpires added two runs to the former’s tally at the end of the innings, and ultimately, the home team by the same margin.

The decision was taken retrospectively during the innings break after the umpires were informed of an error during the second over of the match. Hyderabad player Mehdi Hasan touched the boundary rope while fielding at deep mid-wicket, but the onfield umpires did not check with the third umpire. Replays though showed that Hasan had made contact with the rope while retrieving the ball.

When made aware of this, the officials decided to add the runs to Karnataka’s tally at the end of their batting effort, after Karnataka’s captain Vinay Kumar took it up. The call irked Hyderabad captain Ambati Rayudu, Cricbuzz reported.

As fate would have it, Hyderabad lost a thrilling encounter by two runs as they ended up with 203/9 while chasing the revised total of 205/5.

At the end of the game, Rayudu and his teammates stood in the field demanding a “super over” even as the officials adjudged Karnataka as the winners.

The “protest” lasted for a considerable time and forced the subsequent contest between Andhra and Kerala to be restricted to 13-overs a side.

“There was some confusion in the middle at the start of our innings,” Rayudu was quoted as saying by the website. “What I went and told the umpire was ‘sir you cannot change the score, we are batting for 204 as our target’. That is exactly what I told him and he said ‘we’ll see it at the end, let the match start.”

The match was stopped again for nine minutes, Rayudu said as the officials deliberated whether to revise the total.

The Hyderabad skipper said the match should not have been halted after the target was declared. The team maintained its position and went about the chase with a target of 204 in mind. Rayudu insisted that the team did not protest, but had gone into the field after the end of their innings in preparation for a super over as they felt the scores were equal.

The Karnataka management, meanwhile, said that after watching television replays, they had intimated the third umpire, but the score was not immediately revised due to an alleged miscommunication between the onfield umpire and the scorers, the report stated.

This incident brought back memories of the 1987 World Cup, when, India lost to Australia by a run after confusion over the exact total needed to be chased.

Dean Jones had appeared to have cleared the fence, but the umpire signalled a boundary. The score was revised during the innings-break, after the Australia team management informed the the umpires about the incident. India skipper Kapil Dev had then agreed to follow the target that would reflect on the scoreboard.

Brief scores

  • Karnataka 205/5 (Karun Nair 77, K Gowtham 57) vs Hyderabad 203/9 (PA Reddy 70, BP Sandeep 34; S Binny 3/29).
  • Maharashtra 89 all out (Rahul Tripathi 21; Akash Parkar 3/22) lost to Mumbai 92/3 (Aditya Tare 42 not out, Siddesh Lad 25, JP Zope 1/14).
  • Saurashtra 131 all out (Jaydev Unadkat 33, Robin Uthappa 29; Atit Sheth 2/18) lost to Baroda 132/2 (Kedar Devdhar 62 not out, Deepak Hooda 32 not out; Chirag Jani 1/17).  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.