T20 controversy: Officials add two runs to Karnataka’s score, Hyderabad lose by two runs

The Twenty20 Syed Mushtaq Ali clash in Vizag on Thursday between Karnataka and Hyderabad took a controversial turn after the umpires added two runs to the former’s tally at the end of the innings, and ultimately, the home team by the same margin.

The decision was taken retrospectively during the innings break after the umpires were informed of an error during the second over of the match. Hyderabad player Mehdi Hasan touched the boundary rope while fielding at deep mid-wicket, but the onfield umpires did not check with the third umpire. Replays though showed that Hasan had made contact with the rope while retrieving the ball.

When made aware of this, the officials decided to add the runs to Karnataka’s tally at the end of their batting effort, after Karnataka’s captain Vinay Kumar took it up. The call irked Hyderabad captain Ambati Rayudu, Cricbuzz reported.

As fate would have it, Hyderabad lost a thrilling encounter by two runs as they ended up with 203/9 while chasing the revised total of 205/5.

At the end of the game, Rayudu and his teammates stood in the field demanding a “super over” even as the officials adjudged Karnataka as the winners.

The “protest” lasted for a considerable time and forced the subsequent contest between Andhra and Kerala to be restricted to 13-overs a side.

An argument from Vinay Kumar with the umpires regarding two runs that weren't credited to their total. Karnataka's total rightly changed to 205/5. #ZonalT20 pic.twitter.com/Q45RQwiDyA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 11, 2018

“There was some confusion in the middle at the start of our innings,” Rayudu was quoted as saying by the website. “What I went and told the umpire was ‘sir you cannot change the score, we are batting for 204 as our target’. That is exactly what I told him and he said ‘we’ll see it at the end, let the match start.”

The match was stopped again for nine minutes, Rayudu said as the officials deliberated whether to revise the total.

The Hyderabad skipper said the match should not have been halted after the target was declared. The team maintained its position and went about the chase with a target of 204 in mind. Rayudu insisted that the team did not protest, but had gone into the field after the end of their innings in preparation for a super over as they felt the scores were equal.

The Karnataka management, meanwhile, said that after watching television replays, they had intimated the third umpire, but the score was not immediately revised due to an alleged miscommunication between the onfield umpire and the scorers, the report stated.

This incident brought back memories of the 1987 World Cup, when, India lost to Australia by a run after confusion over the exact total needed to be chased.

Dean Jones had appeared to have cleared the fence, but the umpire signalled a boundary. The score was revised during the innings-break, after the Australia team management informed the the umpires about the incident. India skipper Kapil Dev had then agreed to follow the target that would reflect on the scoreboard.

