Live Scroll

India v South Africa, 2nd Test, day one, live: India bowl first, Bhuvneshwar dropped

by 
BCCI

Summary

India’s playing XI: Saha out, Parthiv in. Dhawan out, Rahul in. BHUVI out, Ishant in.

To join in the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.

Live updates

After 8 overs, SA 16/0: There is no great help on offer for Bumrah and Shami. It’s time for Ishant to replace Shami (who has once again looked below par with the new ball). Good first over from Ishant, as he gets his favourite angle away from the left hander going, beating Elgar outside his offstump. Some movement on show against Markram, but it was after the ball passes the bat.

After 5 overs, South Africa 12/0: Shami gets hit for two boundaries by Markram – one rasping punch through the cover, then one flick through midwicket. Bumrah with a maiden from the other end.

Here’s Ashish Magotra, who thinks Virat Kohli the captain is in bad form

After the first Test, Virat Kohli said that Ajinkya Rahane was kept out of the playing XI because Rohit Sharma’s current form was better. But the same Kohli chose to drop India’s most in-form bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second Test for Ishant Sharma. This has to be a hard decision to explain. 

The Centurion wicket is not expected to offer as much lateral movement as the one at Newlands but Bhuvi would still have got something with the new ball. Kohli’s ‘horses for courses’ policy is a bit extreme and perhaps it doesn’t take into account how much Bhuvi has improved as a bowler. He bowls faster and is capable of using reverse swing well too. 

To say that Kohli’s team selection is questionable would be the understatement of the year.

In 34 Tests as skipper, he is yet to pick the same squad twice. Such a strategy is not likely to inspire great confidence in anyone. The question everyone will be asking: What do I need to do to stay in the squad?

And that really can’t be a good thing.  

After 3 overs, India 4/0: First observations of the conditions – not even close to how much lateral movement we saw in Cape Town. As all the experts said, the pitch is showing signs of tennis ball bounce. First ball from Shami outside off stump doesn’t raise above Parthiv’s ankles.

Action underway

After 1 over, SA 0/0: So it’s Bumrah with the new ball in his hand to get us underway. (Not Bhuvi, in case you missed it). A good first over, a couple of balls bounced a little steep from good length, and hit him high on the pads.

National Anthems done

1:25 pm: National anthems done, we are all set for the match to begin.

More reaction to the team selection:

This is atrocious team selection. You have left out your Most Valuable Player from last match out of the team. If team selection is based on the form then bhuvi should have been in team by default.  

— Jatin @Sha256_Jsp

  Parthiv is a good choice. His batting has always been better than his keeping  

— Sudhanshu S. Singh

Pitch report

We are still struggling to make sense of that call to drop Bhuvi. But in the meantime, let’s look at what the experts said about the pitch.

Shaun Pollock: The grass cover on the wicket is not as thick as we have come to expect at Centurion. It’s dead grass only patches of live grass. It could be a decent surface. Spinners will play a part and reverse swing will come into play.

Faf had said something similar in the lead-up. It was browner than he expected and hoped it wouldn’t take turn. Kohli was surprised at the toss too – almost disappointed at not having a lively, green wicket.

Making sense of Kohli’s calls

Personal opinion alert: Parthiv, because Saha injury. OK. KL Rahul, because Shikhar Dhawan. Good call. Ishant Sharma for Bhuvi Kumar, because Kohli-Shastri. Incredible. If you had to play Ishant, how do you drop the guy who was your best bowler in the first match over the man who made is debut?

This is how social media is reacting:

Toss and team

Faf du Plessis wins the toss and opts to bat first on a brown Centurion pitch. Only one change for South Africa, forced by Dale Steyn’s injury. Lungi Ngidi will be making his debut at his home ground.

And the big news: Three changes for India – Saha has a niggle, so Parthiv Patel replaces him. KL Rahul comes in for Dhawan. And (wait what?) Ishant Sharma comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India’s playing XI

12:55 pm: All the talk in the lead-up has been about India’s playing XI. It has been speculated that Kohli is once again making plenty of changes, we’ll find out soon.

Meanwhile, here’s the XI you wanted:

All set for the 2nd Test

12:45 pm: Hello all, welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first day of the second Test. There’s nothing like the excitement of the first session of a Test cricket, is there? And with Virat Kohli as the captain, even the toss becomes an exciting affair. We are about 15 minutes away. Strap in, enjoy the ride.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.