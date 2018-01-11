India v South Africa, 2nd Test, day one, live: India bowl first, Bhuvneshwar dropped
Summary
India’s playing XI: Saha out, Parthiv in. Dhawan out, Rahul in. BHUVI out, Ishant in.
Live updates
After 8 overs, SA 16/0: There is no great help on offer for Bumrah and Shami. It’s time for Ishant to replace Shami (who has once again looked below par with the new ball). Good first over from Ishant, as he gets his favourite angle away from the left hander going, beating Elgar outside his offstump. Some movement on show against Markram, but it was after the ball passes the bat.
After 5 overs, South Africa 12/0: Shami gets hit for two boundaries by Markram – one rasping punch through the cover, then one flick through midwicket. Bumrah with a maiden from the other end.
Here’s Ashish Magotra, who thinks Virat Kohli the captain is in bad form
After the first Test, Virat Kohli said that Ajinkya Rahane was kept out of the playing XI because Rohit Sharma’s current form was better. But the same Kohli chose to drop India’s most in-form bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second Test for Ishant Sharma. This has to be a hard decision to explain.
The Centurion wicket is not expected to offer as much lateral movement as the one at Newlands but Bhuvi would still have got something with the new ball. Kohli’s ‘horses for courses’ policy is a bit extreme and perhaps it doesn’t take into account how much Bhuvi has improved as a bowler. He bowls faster and is capable of using reverse swing well too.
To say that Kohli’s team selection is questionable would be the understatement of the year.
In 34 Tests as skipper, he is yet to pick the same squad twice. Such a strategy is not likely to inspire great confidence in anyone. The question everyone will be asking: What do I need to do to stay in the squad?
And that really can’t be a good thing.
After 3 overs, India 4/0: First observations of the conditions – not even close to how much lateral movement we saw in Cape Town. As all the experts said, the pitch is showing signs of tennis ball bounce. First ball from Shami outside off stump doesn’t raise above Parthiv’s ankles.
Action underway
After 1 over, SA 0/0: So it’s Bumrah with the new ball in his hand to get us underway. (Not Bhuvi, in case you missed it). A good first over, a couple of balls bounced a little steep from good length, and hit him high on the pads.
National Anthems done
1:25 pm: National anthems done, we are all set for the match to begin.
More reaction to the team selection:
This is atrocious team selection. You have left out your Most Valuable Player from last match out of the team. If team selection is based on the form then bhuvi should have been in team by default.— Jatin @Sha256_Jsp
Parthiv is a good choice. His batting has always been better than his keeping— Sudhanshu S. Singh
Pitch report
We are still struggling to make sense of that call to drop Bhuvi. But in the meantime, let’s look at what the experts said about the pitch.
Shaun Pollock: The grass cover on the wicket is not as thick as we have come to expect at Centurion. It’s dead grass only patches of live grass. It could be a decent surface. Spinners will play a part and reverse swing will come into play.
Faf had said something similar in the lead-up. It was browner than he expected and hoped it wouldn’t take turn. Kohli was surprised at the toss too – almost disappointed at not having a lively, green wicket.
Making sense of Kohli’s calls
Personal opinion alert: Parthiv, because Saha injury. OK. KL Rahul, because Shikhar Dhawan. Good call. Ishant Sharma for Bhuvi Kumar, because Kohli-Shastri. Incredible. If you had to play Ishant, how do you drop the guy who was your best bowler in the first match over the man who made is debut?
This is how social media is reacting:
Toss and team
Faf du Plessis wins the toss and opts to bat first on a brown Centurion pitch. Only one change for South Africa, forced by Dale Steyn’s injury. Lungi Ngidi will be making his debut at his home ground.
And the big news: Three changes for India – Saha has a niggle, so Parthiv Patel replaces him. KL Rahul comes in for Dhawan. And (wait what?) Ishant Sharma comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
India’s playing XI
12:55 pm: All the talk in the lead-up has been about India’s playing XI. It has been speculated that Kohli is once again making plenty of changes, we’ll find out soon.
Meanwhile, here’s the XI you wanted:
All set for the 2nd Test
12:45 pm: Hello all, welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first day of the second Test. There’s nothing like the excitement of the first session of a Test cricket, is there? And with Virat Kohli as the captain, even the toss becomes an exciting affair. We are about 15 minutes away. Strap in, enjoy the ride.