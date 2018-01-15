India in South Africa

Data check: Two charts that show Virat Kohli’s batting in Tests has been Bradmanesque

Eight out his last ten Test centuries have been above 150.

by  & 
Ron Gaunt / BCCI

Virat Kohli produced another masterclass in Test match batting, reaching his 21st century and converting it into a 150 in Centurion, when his team needed it badly. With every other batsman (perhaps excluding M Vijay) struggling to get going on an interesting pitch, Kohli hardly put a foot wrong as he went on to score almost exactly 50% of the runs India made – 153 out of 307 – to take his team close to the South African total.

Kohli has made scoring big hundreds a habit and he has often referred to his innings in Adelaide in his first Test match as captain as a turning point. There was no doubting Kohli’s batting talent, but there were question marks over his temperament to score big. Out of his first 11 Test centuries, only one was more than 150.

And then it all started to change.

Starting with his first double century, which came in West Indies in 2015, Kohli simply upped the game. From then on, Kohli has made sure he will

Sourav Ganguly recounted an anecdote during the home series against England about Kohli going to train in the gym after playing a marathon innings – because he wanted to push the limits. When he was asked why he was there after such a long innings, Kohli said only if he pushes himself when he is tired will he be able to make bigger scores.

And boy, has he proved that time and again.

Kohli not only has a tendency to score centuries, but is now making a habit of scoring huge centuries. Eight out of his last ten centuries have been 150 runs or more – the two times he did not get a 150, he was unbeaten on 103 and 104. Six of those have been double centuries.

“I think because of captaincy you tend to go on more than what you usually would as a normal batsman. The room for complacency is no more present when you become captain,” Kohli had said after his fourth Test double century that came against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

“That has something to do with me playing long innings. I have always wanted to play long innings and my first seven or eight hundreds were not even 120-plus scores.

“After that I made a conscious effort to bat long, control my excitement or not be complacent. I have worked on my fitness as well. I feel I can go on for longer periods now. I don’t get tired as much as I used to before,” said Kohli.

Conversion rate

And the other aspect of Kohli’s genius in converting half centuries into centuries. It is, with a slight exaggeration, reaching Bradmanesque levels.

As you can see, Kohli’s conversion rate is exceptional. He converts over 58% of his half centuries. Only two all-time greats George Headley and Sir Don Bradman are better. Headley (who was referred to as the Black Bradman or in some cases, Bradman was referred to as the White Headley too in some quarters) played 22 Test matches for West Indies and made 10 Test centuries and five fifties. Bradman, for his part, made 29 centuries in the 42 times he went past 50.

Among his contemporaries, only Steve Smith comes close. He converts 50% of his 50s into tons.

But most Test greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have much lower conversion rate.

While this figure might be premature, since we’re comparing Kohli in the middle of his career, there is no doubt that, once he gets his eye in, he will make the opposition pay.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.