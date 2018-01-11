India v South Africa, 2nd Test, day 4, live: Big breakthrough for India, Shami gets ABD
Summary
Day three: Kohli masterclass takes India close, but ABD puts South Africa ahead.
Live updates
After 47 overs, SA 151/4 - Ashwin should have had his first wicket but to be fair this is a tough chance. Faf du Plessis tries to guide down the fine leg, KL Rahul is at leg slip and puts down a tough chance.
After 46 overs, SA 151/4 - ELGAR GONE! And Shami has turned this around (for his team and perhaps, for himself too) He has looked off colour for most of this series but he breaks the partnership that frustrated India and gets Elgar to back it up as well. Goes around the wicket, keeps a fielder in the deep - Elgar pulls and find KL Rahul who almost drops it, takes it in the second attempt.
Analysis: Excellent visualisation and analysis of the ABD dismissal.
After 45 overs, SA 150/3: The 150 is up for South Africa and India will hope that there is not another partnership developing. Ashwin and Shami bowling in tandem - the former continues to trouble Elgar. There are plenty of ooohs, aaahs and shabassh Ash chirping but the wicket still eludes Ashwin. That’s a maiden over. Elgar has hung on impressively – some display of grit this. Faf gets going with a sweep shot for four off Ashwin’s previous over.
Data check: We spoke a lot about Kohli’s conversion rate yesterday, but did you know who’s next to him in the current generation? It’s Dean Elgar, who now has 9 50s to go with his 10 100s.
DRINKS, South Africa 144/3 - AB de Villiers gone! The drinks will taste all the more sweet for India as Shami gets their first breakthrough at the stroke of the hour mark. The ball landed at good length and bounces extra - taking ABD by surprise - and it kisses the glove and lobs into Parthiv Patel’s hands. This was the length that ABD was cutting off the backfoot handsomely all morning but he’s caught on the front foot and fending at this one - Kohli is delighted, relief for Shami!
After 41 overs, South Africa 144/2: Elgar is tempted by Ashwin into playing a false shot in the 39th over, a miscued lofted shot trickles down the ground for four. From the other end, Shami comes on to bowl and concedes 9 runs – one boundary each for ABD and Elgar - and he continues to be below par in this series.
The lead has gone past 150 and SA are looking good for a big score here.
After 38 overs, SA 128/2: FIFTY FOR DEAN ELGAR! It’s not been pretty runs but these are useful runs – he has grown into this innings and looks in rhythm now. Gets to the landmark with a cover drive for four off Ishant, who is now losing it a bit. Sledging Elgar, then throwing the ball back at him in frustration - sums up India’s morning so far.
After 37 overs, SA 123/2: Ashwin into the attack for the first time today, Ishant continues from the other end - beats ABD with a beauty but then ABD responds with a cut short so powerful that even he didn’t expect a boundary for, calling two, but it races past the deep point fielder. Ashwin’s first over sees him get turn but once again it’s slow turn - ABD finishes the over with another cut shot for four.
After 35 overs, South Africa 112/2: The 100-run stand is up between Elgar and ABD and they have not been troubled this morning so far - except one delivery by Bumrah which kept very low and got a wry smile out of ABD. You simply can’t do anything about that. Bumrah, then, bowls perhaps the over of the morning – beating Elgar outside his offstump with a ball that shapes away after pitching. Another ball gets the outside edge but it falls short of Kohli and he misses it completely to give the batsman four runs.
JUST IN: Virat Kohli fined by ICC for the drama in the last session last night.
Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day’s play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday.
Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”
Monday’s incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner.
After the day’s play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.— via ICC
After 32 overs, South Africa 99/2: ABD gets going for the day with the most elegant of cover drives - no number of replays can do justice to how perfect that shot was. Good length ball from Bumrah, on the fourth stump, ABD plants his front foot forward, and connects the ball bang in the middle of the sweet spot and it races to the boundary. A lengthy over from Ishant at the other end, with field placement delays and what not. A muffled LBW appeal against ABD, but that was going down leg.
After 30 overs, South Africa 91/2: Just one over in and Kohli has already given us something to talk about. With Ishant bowling a fifth stump line to ABD, there is only one slip - a fairly wide first slip. Michael Holding says he simply cannot understand that tactic, in the very first over of the day. Just a single in that over.
And Kepler Wessels is confounded by Jasprit Bumrah bowling from the end he did not take his two wickets.
Kohli, eh?
Meanwhile, here’s the update on the pitch: Pollock and Wessels were surprised by the fact that there are no cracks on the pitch yet despite the brown nature of the track and the heat - the only deterioration is due to the bowlers’ footmarks.
Play!
01:30 pm: Ishant Sharma with the ball in his hand. ABD on strike, unbeaten on 50. South Africa effectively 118/2. Which way is the pendulum going to swing?
What’s been said
Morne Morkel spoke after the day’s play and said the pitch was ‘100% Indian’:
“I’ve played cricket here all my life, and I’ve never seen a wicket like this at the SuperSport Park. It was really hard work. In the heat, with conditions really tough, it was right up there with one of the hardest spells I’ve bowled,” said Morkel, after day three of the second Test.
“I think the pace of the wicket was the toughest aspect. You’ve got a small little window with the new ball. The reason might be because it was under covers overnight, but in the first hour the ball seems a little bit quicker off the deck.
“But after that, there’s actually been no pace in the wicket. It’s important to come out with different sort of game plans. You need to try a lot of things but we had runs on the board in the first innings to try different things. From a bowling point of view, it is definitely not the ideal sort of surface,” he added.
When asked if he would compare it with an Indian wicket, the pacer replied, “One hundred percent, yes. Its unheard of a spinner bowling that amount of overs on the first day. We even took the option to open in the over before lunch with a spinner [on Sunday].
“There’s a very sub-continental feel to it. It is tough to score, and tough to get people out. Luckily we’ve got some experience of that in the bank. But they are not the conditions that we want here in South Africa.”
Some news
01:20 pm: First things first, it’s sunny at Centurion. The sky is clear. Remember, play was cut short on day three - first with rain and then due to bad light. Shaun Pollock also said it rained heavily overnight - in typical Centurion style with thunder and lightning - but it’s dry and clear now, and we will go ahead with the cricket on time.
And there was another big team news from an Indian point of view - Wriddhiman Saha won’t be fit in time for the third Test and Dinesh Karthik will be his replacement. This news comes at a time when Parthiv Patel has had a bit of a horror game behind the stumps.
Look back on day three
01:10 pm: South Africa are 118 runs ahead with 8 wickets in hand. By all accounts, they are in the driver’s seat. But, Virat Kohli - the batsman - did his utmost to make sure the hosts haven’t run away with his game yet.
When Kohli is out in the middle, whether breaking records with his bat or chirping away as the captain, it’s theater - it’s popcorn material. Ashish Magotra writes about his topsy-turvy third day:
And Kohli has not been dismissed for less than 150 the last 10 times he has crossed 100 in Tests. This and more stats in this data analysis.
All set for day four
01:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the fourth day of the second Test between India and South Africa. All 6 days of action so far in this series has been fascinating, and the seventh promises the same.