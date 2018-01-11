India v South Africa, 2nd Test, day 5, live: Series defeat imminent as Pujara, Parthiv fall early
Summary
Day four: India restrict South Africa batsmen, but top order fails again.
Live updates
After 35 overs, India 83/5: I am still baffled by Maharaj coming on to bowl this early and targeting the outside-leg-stump line. Ngidi replaces Rabada at the other end and Pandya almost obliges with a thick outside edge that goes just past slips for a four - no scratch that. It’s brilliant fielding by Maharaj, who cuts it down to 2 runs, flying from the fly slip position. South Africa’s fielding has been magnificent!
After 33 overs, India 75/5: Rohit Sharma gets his third boundary, second one to the third man. And then plays a wide waft off Rabada that could have easily taken the outside edge. Interestingly, Maharaj comes on from the other end and bowls a maiden over to Rohit from over the stumps, targeting the rought. Rohit all too happy to pad it away. What was the need of that South Africa?
After 31 overs, India 70/5: Well, either way this match is not going to last longer, it looks like. Rohit Sharma plants his front foot and hits Philander over midwicket for a lofted four. There’s no doubting what the intention of Rohit and Pandya is going to be. Pandya playing the drives too, not too keen on dead-batting anything.
After 30 overs, India 65/5 - WHAT A CATCH: Parthiv Patel plays the most exquisite front foot drive past Rabada and mid on. It looked classy. It was comforting. That India are here to fight. But no, he had to go for one shot too many. Rabada bowls a well-directed bouncer and instead of ducking and letting it be, Parthiv goes for a fancy hook shot. He’s not in control, but has got the connection - but Morne Morkel pulls off an absolute blinder at deep square leg! Running to his right, sliding on the turf – the entire South African contingent is over the moon. This is ending in a hurry.
After 29 overs, India 60/4: Parthiv hits a boundary off Rabada - a crispy cover drive. Rohit hits a boundary off Philander - hangs the bat outside offstump and (guides?) edges it to third man. Good couple of overs for India after that Pujara runout.
After 27 overs, India 51/4: It was hard enough for India without Kohli. Now they have to do without Pujara as well. It was excruciatingly close – the umpire needed plenty of replays to ensure the bail was completely out of the groove. But really, it should not have come down to that. Poor from Pujara. Rohit and Parthiv out in the middle now.
After 26.1 overs, India 49/4: OH DEAR, PUJARA! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE! He’s run out for the second time in the match. Dear goodness. Parthiv runs it down to third man, think it was Ngidi who ran all the way and pulled it around before it crosses the boundary. ABD has meanwhile ran all the way from third slip and he collects the ball and sends in a bullet throw from third man. Pujara is struggling all the way, puts in a full length dive and he is caught short.
After 26 over, India 47/3: Another steady over for India. One ball keeps low to Parthiv as Rabada continues from around the wicket, but the keeper batsman keeps it out.
After 25 overs, India 44/3: Well, well. 9 nine run in 2 overs this morning after 35 runs in 23 overs yesterday. What’s the word I am looking for? Starts with an I... Philander from the other end and Pujara starts with a delicate late cut that rolls to third man for a boundary. And plays a nice looking off drive and gets off strike immediately. The last ball in that over scooted along the pitch but outside Parthiv’s leg stump.
After 24 overs, India 38/3: Oooh, Pujara survives a close one in the very first over. The ball darts back in from outside off stump, Pujara had made up his mind to leave and the ball keeps moving in, doesn’t bounce - but misses the stump. Takes a single to go off strike. Parthiv then gets a couple of the last ball with a dab to third man.
01:29 pm: A lengthy huddle for South Africa. A purposeful walk to the middle for Pujara and Parthiv. India resume at 35 for 3. Pujara on strike. Rabada with the ball. PLAY!
01:25 pm: Shaun Pollock with the pitch report. There is definite wear and tear on this pitch now, with cracks appearing. He says the good length are on the fourth stump channel from the pavillion end is where the action is bound to happen. That’s the end that got Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Hope for oodles for luck to survive, Pollock ends his pitch report.
01:20 pm: Mohammad Shami had some interesting things to say after day four:
“I did not expect the ball would stay so low in this wicket. Till now in overseas conditions, we have not seen such slow and low bounce wickets.
So I don’t know what they were thinking when they made this wicket. But whatever it is we have to play on it and the conditions are same for both teams. Tomorrow, we will try to win.
“The wicket has been slow since the beginning, even on the first day you saw that it is going low continuously. And even today, it went slow and low and you needed a lot of extra effort. We tried to give 110-120 percent. That was more important for us.”
01:15 pm: Sunil Gavaskar’s advice for the Indian batting lineup is to bat sessions. Don’t think about surviving the day, don’t think about the target, bat for lunch, then bat for tea, then bat for close of play is his mantra. And Pujara is the man to do it, he says. Chances for India? 70-30, according to Sunny G. Sanjay Manjrekar in the studio respectfully disagrees - ‘you can’t bat for sessions on this track, it has to be next ball,’ he says, adding that this pitch is unplayable.
‘What’s it going to be?’
That’s the question for Virat Kohli and Co isn’t it? As dire as this situation seems to be, India should remember they are the No 1 side in the world. Ashish Magotra writes, looking ahead at what’s in store for India.
Do India have hope?
Not if the reaction on social media after Kohli’s dismissal is anything to go by.
All set for the final day
01:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live blog of the final day of the second Test between India and South Africa. India need 252 more runs or bat out three incredibly difficult sessions if they are to avoid a chastening series defeat. And they are going to have to do without their best batsman and captain’s efforts. Logic says the match is as good as over but cricket, as does sport, often defies logic. What do they say about hope, again?