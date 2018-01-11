India in South Africa

Watching Shastri, missing Kumble: India made mistakes that well-drilled teams would not have

When you look at the team’s performance in the first two Tests in South Africa, the one thing that this team clearly needed was good old-fashioned coaching.

by 
Ron Gaunt

“I don’t call what I do coaching,” said Ravi Shastri after the Galle Test against Sri Lanka in 2017. “I know I’ve been appointed coach, but it’s more fine-tuning, more man-management. It’s what a captain does, basically. It’s just an extension of that. All those qualities you need to be a really good captain come into play here.”

But when you look at the Indian team’s performance in the first two Tests in South Africa, the one thing that this team clearly needed was good old-fashioned coaching. The kind that drills things into your head; the kind that Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev swear by; the kind that forces you to forget habits formed by playing on Indian pitches for years.

In the very same interview, Shastri also mentioned this: “The captain is the ultimate boss. He takes the team on to the park. Your job is to get them in the best frame of mind to go out and express themselves. Play a brand of cricket that’s fearless and enjoyable, not just for themselves, but for those watching. You can’t go out and field over there. You can’t bat. Your job is to prepare them. After that, the captain calls the shots.”

But just how has Shastri prepared them? If that is his job, then has he done it well? The cricket this team played was neither fearless not enjoyable.

Not an ideal preparation

Yes, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay and every other member of this team will tell you that they had perfect practice sessions but on the field, their performance told a very different stories. Simply put, India got their basics wrong. Not once, not twice but multiple times. They dropped catches, made silly mistakes, played rash shots… and they did it in a manner that well-drilled, world No 1 teams would never do. Don’t get me wrong, all teams make mistakes but India have failed to improve and in that lies their fault.

Hardik Pandya reacts after getting run out on day three| Image credit: Ron Gaunt/BCCI/SPORTZPICS
Hardik Pandya reacts after getting run out on day three| Image credit: Ron Gaunt/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

Of course, someone might turn around and say that it’s just two losses; just two losses after a string of victories. But then you also have to remember that these are precisely the ‘away’ matches that Kohli and Shastri so badly wanted to win. They made it their goal from the get-go and if they wanted it so badly, they should have prepared for it better.

And perhaps they would have prepared better if only they have truly believed they needed to.

Instead, we heard this from assistant coach Sanjay Bangar on the eve of the first Test: “We are very, very confident about our preparations, because we got four-five days but we made sure we’ve got plenty out of it. All the guys are really in a very, very positive state of mind.”

Now, how much of this was just lip service and how much was actually belief we’ll never know. But they knew that this wasn’t going to be an easy tour and Bangar is a pretty pragmatic guy. So then what happened to the ‘very, very confident’ unit that was in a ‘very, very positive state of mind’?

To cut a long story short, they crashed and burned.

Batsmen failed in application

If Shastri failed, then so has Bangar. One look at the batting line-up’s numbers after two Tests and you know that something has gone horribly wrong. It was as if they didn’t have a game plan or didn’t know how to stick to it.

Kohli: 191 runs, avg 47.75
Rohit Sharma: 78 runs, 19.50
Parthiv Patel: 38 runs, 19.00
Murali Vijay: 69 runs, 17.25
Shikhar Dhawan: 32 runs, 16.00
Cheteshwar Pujara: 49 runs, 12.25
KL Rahul: 14 runs, 7.00

Pandya and Ashwin have scored more runs than all the batsmen. Bhuvneshwar, who didn’t play the second Test, has an average second only to Kohli. Bangar should be worried because the shot selection was not good and neither was the technique. Kohli and Shastri like to stress on how batsmen should be allowed to play their natural games but indecisive footwork, drop in concentration and not grounding your bat are mistakes that suggest that a certain casualness has crept into their game. That casualness has to be stamped out.

This is a team that believes in quality training sessions and getting enough rest but after the reverse in the first Test, Sunil Gavaskar was surprised to see only the reserves turn up for practice the next day. The match had ended early and in a way given them another opportunity to polish their skills. But everyone took the break instead. This cannot be the madness one needs to win away from home; this cannot be the madness that Kohli spoke of.

Slip conundrum

And then, we come to fielding. To anyone watching this team, it is now clear as daylight: they can’t catch in the slips. In South Africa, England and Australia, you will get a lot of chances in the slips. If you don’t grab them, you will suffer. In his post-match conference after the second Test ended, Kohli said SA were ‘better in every department, especially the fielding’.

He wasn’t kidding. Some of the catches and run-outs effected by the home team were simply breathtaking. India, on the other hand, continued to have trouble with their slip catching and with Wriddhiman Saha out injured, Patel made a hash of the keepers’ slot too. Slip catching has been a long-time problem for India now and the fact that they have still not identified their regular slip cordon should be a worry. Players are constantly in and out of the slips and even in the slips, their positions keep changing. Once again, that can’t be good.

This team is very athletic – as the Pandya run out showed – but it takes more than mere fitness to take catches in the slips. The technique and the concentration required are sorely missing.

Bowlers were the only silver lining

The bowling coach, Bharat Arun, has managed to get the best out of his unit. The first innings in Cape Town wasn’t their best but they have consistently delivered the goods for Kohli. In that, there can’t be complaints. But in every other department, this team needs to up the ante.

The coaching staff has to play a huge role if there is to be a turnaround at all. Somehow, they need this team to understand it’s limitations. All those ‘home is away and away is home’ theories need to be forgotten because it has been proved for now and forever that home is not away, away is not home even when the pitch is like the one we saw in Centurion.

Kohli had reservations with Anil Kumble’s ‘style’ of coaching but perhaps it is that style this team needs now. Maybe they do need a taskmaster to do things that no team in the history of Indian cricket has achieved.

Kumble saw the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest. If Shastri wants to see this team win in tough, alien conditions, he will have to do more than just talk. If he can’t, then this captain-coach dynamic would have let the team down. He might even need to take the captain on and get the team selection sorted but all in all, it must be acknowledged that the support staff’s inability to prepare this team better has played a huge role in this series loss.

It has been a collective failure in more ways than one. Kohli knows that, Shastri should too... after all they wanted to do this together... they asked for it.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.