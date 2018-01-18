With temperatures touching an energy-sapping 40 Celsius and ice-towels in use, third seed Garbine Muguruza and 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka both wilted and were knocked out in the Australian Open second round on Thursday.

Maria Sharapova, in contrast, laid down her title credentials with dominant win against 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Defending champion Roger Federer coolly swept into the third round Thursday as Novak Djokovic survived a gruelling fitness test under the brutal Melbourne sun.

World No 1 Simona Halep was also convincing in her straight demolition of Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

The Big Story

Muguruza suffers blistering exit

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza refused to blame her heat-blistered feet as she became one of the biggest casualties.

The third seed, whose preparation was hampered by a thigh injury, was always trailing against the 88-ranked Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan before being edged out 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 in one hour and 59 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

“I maybe could have done things better, but at the end, she deserves to win. That’s really it,” Muguruza told reporters.

Federer into 19th straight Open third round

Defending champion Roger Federer advanced to the third round for the 19th straight Australian Open with an easy win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday.

The Swiss second seed was too strong for the 55th-ranked Struff, reeling off a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory in 1hr 55min in the night match on Rod Laver Arena.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the third round on Saturday.

“I love playing against one-handed guys because we need to keep it alive for as long as possible!”



[2] @RogerFederer on his 3R clash with [29] @richardgasquet1.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jJw6QAtpGj — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2018

Sandgren packs Wawrinka off

Struggling Swiss former winner Stan Wawrinka was knocked out by American Tennys Sandgren in the second round.

The 97th-ranked Sandgren defeated ninth seeded Wawrinka 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 and will next play Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

It has been tough so far this year for Wawrinka, who was playing in his first tournament since Wimbledon six months ago following left knee surgery.

Halep crushes Bouchard

Aggressive world number one Simona Halep kept her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title on course by cruising into the third round.

The Romanian top seed needed just an hour and five minutes to sweep to an easy 6-2, 6-2 victory over struggling Eugenie Bouchard on Margaret Court Arena.

"I feel the pain but I didn't think about it. I just wanted to play the match and to win it."



[1] @Simona_Halep defeats Eugenie #Bouchard 6-2 6-2 to progress to the third round.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/M6mSqZJ2TJ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2018

Djokovic survives Monfils test

Novak Djokovic prevailed over Gael Monfils in four sets with the temperature at Melbourne Park crossing 40 degrees.

Djokovic bettered his head to head against Monfils to 15-0 after beating the Frenchman 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

The 14th seeded Serb will next play Spanish 21st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

“I’m not at 100% but building… I know what I’m capable of and coming back to this court is a special feeling.”



It’s official. @DjokerNole is back. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/e9NLL5krLE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2018

Shot of the day

No problem running from one end of the court to other. :) pic.twitter.com/gmda2IjJcj — Ashish TV (@Ashish__TV) January 18, 2018

From the sidelines

Melbourne heat makes Hsieh Su-wei pick up dead bugs

If the players were having it tough on Thursday, one player at least spared a thought for the legions of insects that populate Melbourne Park in the heat of high summer.

Especially as they were literally dropping like, er, flies.

“I think it was too hot today and every time the bug come into the court they’re dead,” said Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei after pulling off the shock of the tournament in ousting third seed Garbine Muguruza.

“Most of the time I’m picking out the dead body from the bug. It was too hot on court today,” she smiled, adding that it hadn’t been a problem for herself, the world humber 88.

“I heard the weather going to be over 39 degrees. I was thinking: ‘Ah, I’m from Asia. I maybe can handle it better’,” she laughed.

Wozniacki’s takeaways from Serena-Ohanian wedding

Caroline Wozniacki, the Danish world number two said after her second round great escape that she is constantly trying to pick up tips for her impending nuptials.

“I think once you’re engaged, you start looking at things,” she said.

First stop was Serena Williams’ wedding to Alexis Ohanian just after the Dane got engaged to former NBA player David Lee in November.

“You’re like, oh, I really like that, we’ll steal that inspiration for our own wedding,” she said of the 23-time Grand Slam winner’s ceremony in November.

Maria’s inspired by the ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Maria Sharapova says she has been inspired by Billie Jean King’s story to change her ice queen act and be a positive influence for younger players.

She admits her demeanour may have been selfish in the past, but says that could be about to change after being invited by King to the premier of the “Battle of the Sexes” movie.

“Billie Jean invited me to the opening in LA. I went to see it. I enjoyed it,” Sharapova said at the Australian Open on Thursday.

“She taught me that my example ultimately is an example for the generation to come.”

Quotable quotes

“I’m telling you, I was dying on the court for 40 minutes.”

–Gael Monfils about the sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park.

“No. C’mon, I’m not that old (smiles). I’m just 26.”

–World No 1 Simona Halep when asked if she feels like a veteran after being on the tour for over five years.

“Yeah, getting older. I was waking up this morning, I say, ‘Okay, the 2 is gone right now’ (smiles).”

–Angelique Kerber on turning 30.

“I like to write, so I wouldn’t – I think I’d do that before I’d commentate. That’s for sure.”

–Maria Sharapova reveals she’s working on many drafts.

(with inputs from AFP)