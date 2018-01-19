Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Friday knocked out Leonardo Meyer and Joao Sousa in straight sets to reach the Australian Open third round.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin, who won 6-2, 7-6, will next play Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

The Indo-French pair took the first set thanks to the two breaks of serve they managed against Meyer and Sousa. They managed 26 winners in the match to their opponents’ 13.

In the second set, Meyer and Sousa put up a better fight and never lost their serve despite conceding three break points. The experienced Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin won a tense tie-breaker after trailing 0-2 in it.

Bopanna’s compatriot, Divij Sharan, also qualified for the third round with American Rajeev Ram. Leander Paes and Purav Raja will take on Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares for a place in the third round.