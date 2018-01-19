India’s Shivani Amineni lost her girl’s singles semi-finals clash against Turkey’s Selin Ovunc in the ITF Juniors tournament on Friday. Second seed Selin did not break a sweat as she outclassed the third seed Indian 6-1, 6-3.

Selin will now fight it out with Ukrainian Diani Khodan, who rallied to beat France’s Margaux Rouvroy 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes.

In boys singles U-18 category, unseeded Mathys Erhard’s dream run ended with 2-6, 4-6 defeat against Belgium’s Louis Herman, seeded eighth. Herman will now face top seed Yassir Kilani in the final on Saturday. Kilani breezed past Poland’s Michal Woznaik by 7-6(3) 6-3.