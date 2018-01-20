Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of 26-year-old Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season.

Spanish daily Sport reported on Saturday that the French striker has a buyout clause of €200 million (Rs 1,560 crore) but that figure will drop by half on July 1. The transfer will be completed only after Griezmann is back from the World Cup in Russia, the report added.

In December, another Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, had reported that Griezmann’s family had had lunch with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss the transfer.

Atletico won’t be too disappointed to lose their star striker, considering Diego Costa recently re-joined them after a stint at Chelsea.

Barcelona recently signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for €180 million but have been looking for more young stars, considering Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta are all in their thirties. Barca signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million last summer, but the Frenchman has only just returned from a hamstring injury.

