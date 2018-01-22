India’s challenge in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open came to an end on Monday after Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost their third round match.

Bopanna and his French partner lost to Oliver Marach of Austria and Croatia’s Mate Pavic 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6 at the Melbourne Park.

The match lasted a little over two hours and saw the Indo-French duo convert one out of two break points, while their opponents converted three out of 12 break points. Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin had two aces compared to their opponents’ seven.

However, Bopanna is still alive in the mixed doubles draw with Hungarian partner Timea Babos.

Earlier, Divij Sharan and his partner Rajeev Ram had gone down to top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3, 6-7(4), 4-6 . On Sunday, Leander Paes and Purav Raja were beaten 1-6, 2-6 by 11th seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia.