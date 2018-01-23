In the worst kept secret of this transfer window, Alexis Sanchez moved to Manchester United from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday night.

The 29-year-old Chile striker, who came close to joining Manchester City last summer, has signed what is believed to be a four-and-a-half-year contract that will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. It has been widely reported that Sanchez will earn a pre-tax salary of £500,000 ($695,000, 567,000 euros) a week. Armenia international winger Mkhitaryan, also 29, will head to the Emirates after he fell out of favour with United manager Jose Mourinho during 18 months at Old Trafford.

Even before it was finalised, the deal had the attention of the media and fans and when it was finally announced - with the Chilean playing the piano to boot - it was trending all over social media.

From stats to jokes and digs, Twitter was full of emotions at the rare swap deal between two top clubs. Here’s a look

Overjoyed and honoured to sign for the club I supported as a boy😄 @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/si7cm0mojh — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 22, 2018

Hello, Is That @Alexis_Sanchez ?😳🔥 Welcome To @ManUtd 🔴 I Knew You Wanted To Come Milly Rock With The Mandem 🕺🏼👀 #manchesterunited #JLingz pic.twitter.com/n7qJk73QhW — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 22, 2018

Some number-crunching

5 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan assisted five goals in his first three Premier League apps this season; equalling the PL record by a player in their first three apps of a PL season (alongside Ruel Fox in 1994-95). He's not assisted in 12 league apps since (684 mins), however. Switch. pic.twitter.com/PuvWczIkC7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

Alexis Sanchez will become the first Chilean player to represent Manchester United's first team. 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/yBJwqVYRfo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2018

9 - Only Paul Pogba (9) has more Premier League assists for Man Utd than Henrikh Mkhitaryan this season, despite the Armenian starting just two games since the end of October. Delivered. pic.twitter.com/q5KVZJESLt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

Alexis Sanchez: Since moving to the Premier League in 2014, only Sergio Aguero (76), Romelu Lukaku (75) and Harry Kane (74) have had a direct hand in more goals from open play than @Alexis_Sanchez (70 -- 48 goals, 22 assists)



Full player stats -- https://t.co/ojSfRKiTBQ pic.twitter.com/cCDbYr82wn — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 22, 2018

It's safe to say that Alexis Sanchez killed it at Arsenal. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x85pHc8ky6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2018

Not Sanchez, but his dogs will be missed

Interesting to note that no Arsenal players have farewelled Alexis on social media in the way that they did with Coquelin and Walcott. — James (@JECook96) January 23, 2018

We hope Arsenal fans keep the banner with Humber and Atom at the Emirates and just remove Sanchez - After all, they're still good boys pic.twitter.com/h0HMe7sRIl — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 20, 2018

I was so proud that you used to represent Arsenal. Your banner at the Emirates was my favorite. Seeing your pics made my day every time. I was the happiest person on earth when you came to London. It absolutely kills me to see you go. Good bye Atom and Humber. You was good boys. — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) January 22, 2018

Then there is this

Alexis Sanchez's transfer is a big move for Atom and Humber too.



We take a look at the best dog walking spots in Manchester: https://t.co/q2mdfBLF5d pic.twitter.com/MX1NDDltb2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2018

So many jokes

Slightly disappointed there wasn't some joint official announcement with lots of dramatic music and the mist rising from a layby at Watford Gap services with Sanchez and Mkhitaryan shoved out of an unmarked car to trudge tentatively past one another into the distance... — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) January 22, 2018

THE LMAO is happening.

Lacazette

Mkhitaryan

Aubameyang

Ozil



We go again. Arsenal FC are back. pic.twitter.com/NnJaCtb3yM — renato (@rehnato) January 18, 2018

Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both looking happy enough with the swap deal. pic.twitter.com/LGRHtml8b1 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 22, 2018

Mkhitaryan when he sees giroud in training tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/6w7SNHjOvr — sam (@IwobiFlick) January 22, 2018

Alexis, the piano man

Got Sanchez to play the piano so opposing teams can face the music



That's how you reveal — kenna (@kennagq) January 22, 2018

How many times have y'all watched that piano piece by @Alexis_Sanchez ? — Sadikshya (@Sadikshya_) January 22, 2018

Sanchez can play Piano

Lingard & Pogba can Dance

De Gea will save the videos on PDF



Manchester United is officially a dance school — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) January 22, 2018

Did Alexis ever play the piano at Arsenal? Dude came to Old Trafford and played "Glory Glory Man United" so sweetly in like 24 hours.



Man.... — Övie (@OvieO) January 22, 2018

Hoping the media have factored in Alexis Sanchez's piano lessons into his overall cost. — Coral (@Coral) January 22, 2018