As the men’s singles quarter-final between Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic entered a fifth set at the Rod Laver Arena, the Spaniard started to limp.

He winced in agony, but continued to walk. But with every point, the world No 1’s condition deteriorated.

Thousands egged him on, as he played two games in the decider. But that was it.

Nadal hobbled out of the year’s first Grand Slam with an upper right leg problem. This was only his second retirement in 264 Grand Slam matches.

Sadly leaving the #ausopen tonight. I’ll get an MRI tomorrow morning to see what is the injury. Thanks for the support to all my fans pic.twitter.com/KwTf56G7aG — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 23, 2018

His 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 2-0 exit set up a last-four clash for the former US Open champion against Britain’s Kyle Edmund, who stunned third seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The exit was painful to watch and these were some of the initial reactions on Twitter:

Rafael Nadal retires for only the second time in 264 grand slam matches. Only previous retirement was vs Andy Murray in quarter-finals of 2010 Australian Open #AusOpen — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 23, 2018

Australian Open is a house of horrors for Nadal. — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) January 23, 2018

280 characters isn't nearly enough to go through all of Rafael Nadal's Aussie Open horror stories. Add another to the list, as he retires with a hip injury to Marin Cilic in the 5th set of their quarterfinal https://t.co/iPV4qFT7vJ — Steve Tignor (@SteveTignor) January 23, 2018

Sorry #Nadal get well soon champ and come back stronger. You battled despite the pain but finally had to give in and in my eyes you're a champion! — Nsindiso Salvation (@dmasterpiece2) January 23, 2018

Heartbreaking for Nadal to have to retire there. Visibly shaken, frustrated. It's a Cilic-Kyle Edmund semi. Stunning scenes on RLA... #AusOpen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) January 23, 2018

There was also a lot of praise for Cilic, who will meet Dimitrov’s conqueror Edmund in the semis.

Full credit to @cilic_marin on a brilliantly executed match. Played absolutely phenomenal attacking tennis to defeat #Nadal who is always tough. #AusOpen — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) January 23, 2018

Sadly, most of the comments I'm reading suggest this only happened because Nadal got/is injured.



Why don't you give Cilic some credit? No way Nadal would have had to retire if Cilic didn't fight for four sets and win two of them. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 23, 2018

Marin Cilic had that look about him tonight. Magnificent performance, but huge sympathy for Nadal after last year’s incredibly near miss. He virtually never pulls out before the final point. — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) January 23, 2018

It ended on a low note, but there's no denying @cilic_marin was immense tonight. Those crushing forehands finally wore @RafaelNadal down, and the Croat has a place in the SF to show for it. As for Nadal, you know he'll be back with a vengeance! #ausopen pic.twitter.com/wDUkDaJ4Dk — Musab (@Musab_Abid) January 23, 2018

When you are expecting dimitrov v nadal in the semis but got edmund vs cilic instead pic.twitter.com/wcTT7yBCjZ — Nesya Adira (@elvishgooner) January 23, 2018

People hoping for a Federer vs Nadal repeat final were obviously disappointed.

since last year's legendary AO final:



French - Federer sits out

Wimbledon - Nadal loses to Muller 15-13 in the 5th (4th round)

US Open - Fed loses to Delpo in Qtrs

Aus Open - Nadal injured in quarters



All I want is one more Fedal Grand Slam match. Is that too much to ask for? — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) January 23, 2018

Many also seemed to think the coast is clear for Federer to defend his Australian Open title.

So since @rogerfederer left the court after his last match this has happened; Djokovic, Dimitrov, and Nadal have lost. Has anyone ever been a bigger favorite to win the 🏆with three matches left? @AustralianOpen — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) January 23, 2018

❌ Nadal

❌ Djokovic

❌ Dimitrov

❌ Zverev

❌ Thiem

✅ Cilic

❌ Goffin

❌ Wawrinka

❌ Sock



🙌🙌🙌 Federer#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ssHNdunMCH — We Are Tennis France (@WeAreTennisFR) January 23, 2018

#AusOpen

Nadal - retired mid-match

Djokovic - beaten but clearly injured

Wawrinka - beaten but clearly injured

Murray - didnt play, recovering from surgery

Federer - pic.twitter.com/jWpD29TqL6 — Liam (@liam_filer) January 23, 2018

Rafael Nadal will retain his #1 ranking, but if Roger Federer wins the #AusOpen he will only be 155 ranking points behind. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 23, 2018