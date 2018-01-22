‘Toss whitewash averted. #MoralVictory’: Virat Kohli stumps Twitter and Reddit again

Virat Kohli finally won a toss during India’s tour of South Africa in the third Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. However, that was hardly the talking point ahead of the start of play on Wednesday.

The pitch was as green as it could get, which promised plenty of pace and bounce. And while that was on expected grounds, Kohli’s decision after winning the toss was not.

The India captain opted to bat first on this track:

There is a LOT of grass here. Pace and bounce at the Wanderers... 😊 pic.twitter.com/jOWbdMpEof — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) January 24, 2018

“Good grass covering, but the surface is always hard and we want to put runs on the board,” Kohli said. And that wasn’t the only surprise coming from the toss. Kohli went on to announce that India was fielding an all-pace attack, with four fast bowlers and a seam-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.

South Africa also chose to go with a spinner but captain Faf du Plessis said he was happy to bowl first and would have opted for that had he won the toss.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say of Kohli’s latest shocker:

Bit uncomfortable with the decision to be a batsman short and play five seamers. But it is a brave call. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 24, 2018

Surprised India batting first. Rather take decisions based on pragmatism than a sense of bravado.#SAvIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 24, 2018

Don’t think India have ever played four quicks and a seam-bowling all rounder. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 24, 2018

Overnight rain... Cloud cover... Green top... All pace attack... Not sure why India are batting first but huge examination for their batsmen again. #SAvIND — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 24, 2018

Expectedly, Rahane, Bhuvi replace Rohit and Ashwin. Unexpectedly, Kohli wins toss! What difference this makes depends on how well India bat — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 24, 2018

Ind win toss/bat 1st..2 gud moves but not playing Ashwin defies logic..Proteas w/5 quicks is understandable but Ind w/out a spinner is baffling..let’s hope the ‘coin’ brings abt desired change o Luck which’s often w/strongest o armies..G’Luck India.! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 24, 2018

In 2006, India won the toss and batted first and won. But that batting line-up had Sehwag, Dravid, Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 24, 2018

So Kohli says the batting has let the team down in the first two Tests while the bowling has done its job. And then he brings in the extra seamer. With five seam/quick bowlers, wins the toss and bats first. Does it all add up? #SAvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 24, 2018

India have never lost at Jo'burg. They even won in 2006, with a XI that included



1. Ganguly against the coach's wishes

2. VRV Singh against any kind of logic

3. Tendulkar battling against the march of time

4. Sreesanth as usual playing against himself



No pressure, Virat and co. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) January 24, 2018

If you bat first brave decision and if you bowl first defensive decision. Bechara captain kare toh Kya Kare 🙄 #IndvSA — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 24, 2018

There were some who were seeing the positive in Ajinkya Rahane finally getting a bat in this series.

Twitter shutdown after Rohit Sharma is dropped. #SAvIND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 24, 2018

Then, it started. India’s openers were gone in the first hour.

KL Rahul goes for a tortured duck. This decision to bat first already looking iffy with the ball doing plenty in the air and off the pitch. #SAvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 24, 2018

If you ever had a nightmare about battijng on this sort of surface, Philander would be in the role of the Grim Reaper. #SAvIND — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) January 24, 2018

If India get 250, they win this. — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) January 24, 2018