Chess

Tata Steel Masters: A draw against world No 1 Carlsen keeps Anand in sixth spot

Settling for his sixth draw in nine games, Anand took his tally up to five points and remained joint sixth in the 14-player field.

by 
Viswanathan Anand | HT Photo

World rapid champion Viswanathan Anand played out an easy draw with world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the ninth round of Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands) on Wednesday.

Settling for his sixth draw in nine games, Anand took his tally up to five points and remained joint sixth in the 14-player field in the 13-rounds tournament.

The world’s top-rated player equalised without much ado when Anand parted with his Bishop for a knight and the position was just level when the two decided to split the point in 32 moves.

Local star Anish Giri nosed ahead of the field after his fourth victory in the tournament. On the receiving end was Maxim Matlakov of Russia who fell prey to some deft manoeuvres. Giri moved to 6.5 points.

The draws on remaining board meant that nothing changed for other participants. Carlsen and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan slipped to joint second spot with six points apiece.

Wesley So of United States and Vladimir Kramnik of Russia remained joint fourth, half a point behind, while Anand continued on joint sixth spot along with Sergey Karjakin of Ukraine.

Grandmaster B Adhiban played a fine game to hold Fabiano Caruana of United States to a draw. Playing black, Adhiban drew in 60 moves when only the two kings remained on board.

In the challengers section, Vidit Gujrathi was held to a 44-move draw by Matthias Bluebaum of Germany. Playing white, the Indian went for a Catalan opening. Bluebaum kept finding resources and exchanged pieces at regular intervals.

Grandmaster D Harika, meanwhile, held Gujrathi’s co-leader Anton Korobov of Ukraine to a draw to ensure that the parity remained at the top.Both Gujrathi and Korobov are sharing the lead on 6.5 points each in this section and are 1.5 points ahead of Jordeen Van Foreest of Holland.

Round 9 Results:-

Masters: Gawain Jones (Eng, 4) drew with Yifan Hou (Chn, 1.5); V Anand (Ind, 5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6); Wesley So (Usa, 5.5) drew with Peter Svidler (Rus, 4.5); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 6) drew with Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 5.5); Maxim Matlakov (Rus, 3.5) lost to Anish Giri (Ned, 6.5); Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 5) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 3.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa 3.5) drew with B Adhiban (Ind, 2.5).

Challengers: Aryan Tari (Nor, 4) drew with Benjamin Bok (Ned, 4.5); Michal Krasenkow (Pol, 4) lost to Jordeen Van Foreest (Ned, 5); Amin Bassem (Egy, 5) beat Olga Girya (Rus, 2.5); D Harika (Ind, 3.5) drew with Anton Korobov (Ukr, 6.5); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 4) lost to Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 4.5); Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (Ind, 6.5) drew with Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 4.5); Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 4) lost to Dmitry Gordievsky (Rus, 4.5).

-PTI

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.