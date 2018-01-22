Indian Super League

ISL: FC Pune City register come-from-behind win against Jamshedpur to reclaim top spot

Gurtej Singh and Emiliano Alfaro scored two second half goals to give the hosts a 2-1 win in what was a fiery encounter.

by 
ISL/SPORTZPICS

Gurtej Singh and Emiliano Alfaro scored a goal each in a span of four minutes as FC Pune City scored a come-from-behind 2-1 win Jamshedpur FC in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter at the Balewadi Stadium. With the win, Pune are on the top of the table with 22 points from 12 games.

While Gurtej Singh scored in the 62nd minute, Emiliano Alfaro followed it up in the 66th to give the hosts a match-winning 2-1 lead, after being a goal down till the first half. In the 29th minute, Jamshedpur broke the shackles after Brazilian Wellington Priori netted home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

In the 36th minute, Jamshedpur had the opportunity to make it 2-0, but their Nigerian striker Izu Azuka flicked it wide after being fed by a cross from Trindade. The visitors spurned another chance when striker Jerry Mawihmingthanga shot above the bar, after getting a cross from Priori in the 38th minute.

Pune missed a golden opportunity in the additional time of the first half when Alfaro failed to put the ball into the net from a goalmouth melee. But in the second half, the tables turned on Jamshedpur. After missing couple of shots early on and a free-kick in the 56 minute, the hosts equalised in the 62th minute, courtesy of a header by Gurtej. The ball hit the crossbar and rolled into the net.

The charged up Pune players kept building pressure, and it paid off when Alfaro, teed up by Marcelinho, scored to give Pune the lead. Despite late pressure by Jamshedpur, the hosts held on to take three points.

