PV Sindhu joins Saina Nehwal in second round of Indonesia Masters, P Kashyap knocked out

Second seed PV Sindhu eased past Indonesian Hanna Ramadini 21-13, 21-10 in 34 minutes to enter the second round of the Indonesia Masters on Wednesday. The world No 3 will meet Malaysian qualifier Goh Jin Wei in the pre-quarters on Thursday.
If Sindhu manages to beat the Malaysian, she could set up an all-Indian quarter-final against Saina Nehwal, who came through a tough opening-round encounter against world No 8 Chen Yufei of China.
Nehwal, who was handed a tough draw, won 22-24, 21-15, 21-14 after over an hour. She will next take on another Chinese, Chen Xiaoxin, in the second round.
In the men’s singles, Kashyap went down 18-21, 18-21 in 41 minutes to Malaysia’s Wei Feng Chong. Earlier, Sameer Verma was also knocked out of the competition, losing to Japanese Kazumasa Sakai 16-21, 21-12, 10-21 in 53 minutes.