Wrestling

Once on the brink of quitting, Pooja Dhanda emerges as Pro Wrestling League’s biggest star

The 24-year-old accounted for world and Olympic champion twice among other top stars in the two week tournament.

by 
PWL

Before the Pro Wrestling League began on January 9, India wrestler Pooja Dhanda was just another player trying to find her footing amongst the likes of Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Ritu Phogat and Vinesh Phogat, who were already household names.

In two weeks, competing in the 57kg category for the 2018 champions Punjab Royals, Dhanda has set the mat ablaze with a victory over reigning world and Olympic champion Helen Maroulis of the United States twice, including a win in the final on Friday. She had also beaten world championship silver medallist and Olympic bronze medallist Odunayo Adekuoroye (58kg) of Nigeria and world championship silver medallist Marwa Amri (55kg) of Tunisia.

After such impressive wins, Dhanda is now considered a medal prospect in Commonwealth and Asian Games squad. However, the 24-year-old was on the verge of quitting the sport in 2016 due to an injury that saw her undergo two surgeries.

The injury

During a training camp in Lucknow in 2015 in November, Dhanda suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear during a practice session. “My meniscus was in half as well. I didn’t know how serious the injury was until the doctor in Mumbai said that I had to go into immediate surgery if I wanted to wrestle further,” said Dhanda.

The fear of surgery engulfed Dhanda’s mind as she was yet to make a name for herself. “I had not competed at the Asian Games or Commonwealth Games. I had not won anything worthwhile. We athletes are recognised only if we win tournaments and medals. I had achieved nothing. Plus people said that once a wrestler undergoes surgery then it is impossible for them to make a comeback,” said the 24-year-old.

However, her parents kept her motivated and positive through the trying period as she had to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation period to return the mat.

Verge of quitting

Dhanda’s problems were compounded as she was unable to find a physiotherapist in Hisar, her hometown, which left her looking out for them in places such as Delhi. However, she wasn’t able to find one, who could see her on a daily basis, which was important.

Then she received a call from her coach Kuldeep Singh Bishnoi, who coached her during her junior camp. “He was in Mumbai and told me to come there as he was helping out in the movie Dangal. I began my physiotherapy there for about three weeks,” she said.

Soon, she started her regular training but was not happy with her progress. “After four months I entered the state championship and lost my first bout. My leg extension still wasn’t up to the mark. I called my doctor in Mumbai and he told me to come in once again,” said Dhanda.

After inspection, results revealed that Dhanda had four to five blood clots in her knee, which was restricting her movement, Another surgery was required. “I started getting a lot of negative thoughts. Mentally I became disturbed and was sure that my career has come to an end,” she said.

The comeback

After she came out of her second surgery in December 2016, Dhanda was happy to walk again. “I was so happy when I started walking perfectly. I felt paralysed before that. Then I started working on rehab and then made my comeback with the PWL season 2,” said Dhanda.

She won two bouts back then but was happy to be back. She went on to become the national champion as well in 2017 and was selected for the Commonwealth Games. “Confidence is the key now after beating everyone. I want to win medals now for the country. I will give everything on the mat regardless of the result,” said Dhanda, who is aiming for medals in the Commonwealth and Asian Games. A medal in Tokyo 2020 is also on her mind.

“Last year I made my comeback with the PWL and I began my journey once again as a wrestler. I had trained with the Olympic medalist then, which helped me in my bouts this time around. Their struggle and motivation helped me train for a year. I have beaten the Olympic and World Champion gold medalist, silver medalist and bronze medalist, which feels great and the experience has been awesome to say the least. Now I am reaping the benefits of my training and it feels good after so many struggles,” she said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.