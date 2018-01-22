‘Top of my list’: Winning a series in India is a priority for Australia captain Steve Smith

After winning the Ashes Test series 4-0, Australia captain Steve Smith has set his sights on conquering England and India at home, reported Telegraph. “To be able to say I am an Ashes-winning captain ... just hearing those words and saying them myself is pretty special. It means a lot but now I want to tick it off in England. That is the number one objective,” he said. “It will be huge - it has been on my bucket list for a while to try and win a series in England. Now as captain it is right up the top of my list along with winning a tour in India,” he added.

However, he knows the task is not as easy as it sounds. Australia were beaten 2-1 in a four-match Test series in India last year. The last time Australia won an Ashes series in England was in 2001. “No doubt it is going to be challenging and difficult. We are going to have to ensure we are planning really well, and doing the same things we did well here in advance for this series,” said Smith.

World Cup year

Australia face England for the Ashes in 2019, Smith and company are going to stay there for a good period of six months because of the 2019 World Cup, which is also going to be played in England.

“With the World Cup before the Ashes we are going to be spending a long time in England. Probably a good six months so it is about ensuring we have a good balance of fast bowlers with us to cater for whatever wickets are served up. England play very well at home, it will be a good challenge but it would be great if we could play them right now with the squad we have had in this series, that would make for a good contest,” said Smith.

Being compared with Sir Don

The Australian captain has constantly been compared with one of the legends of the game Sir Don Bradman. Smith’s Test average, 63.75, is second only to the Don. However, Smith downplays the comparison and terms Bradman as a ‘freak’.

“I heard all that stuff at the back end of the series. But Don Bradman was a freak averaging 99 in Test cricket - that is incredibly special. I am happy where my game is at averaging in the 60s! It is a pretty big achievement for where I am in my career right now. I see all the things and read a lot but don’t pay a lot of attention to it. I just want to keep going out there and get better, and help my team win series. That is main motivation and goal for me,” said Smith.