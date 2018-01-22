Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United, signs contract till 2020

On Thursday, Jose Mourinho extended his stay at Manchester United. The former Chelsea manager saw him sign a new deal, which will keep him at Old Trafford till 2020, with an option for a further year.

We are delighted to announce Jose Mourinho has signed an extension to his contract with #MUFC.



“Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020. His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team. He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club,” said Ed Woodward, current executive vice-chairman of Manchester United.

Mourinho became the first United manager in history to win a major trophy in his first season when he secured the EFL Cup last February. He also led the club to their first UEFA Europa League title in Stockholm in May.

“I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future,” said Mourinho.

“We have set very high standards - winning three trophies in one season - but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United. My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years,” said Mourinho.